Deadly Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan claim 46 lives as Taliban vows retaliation | Top Updates

The death toll in the airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Afghanistan's Paktika province has risen to 46, according to Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesperson of the Afghan Taliban. It was the second such attack on alleged hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban since March. (Representational Image)(AFP)

While the Pakistani government and military officials did not immediately respond to the airstrikes, the Taliban has vowed to avenge the attacks.

It was the second such attack on alleged hideouts of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) since March when Pakistan said intelligence-based strikes took place in the border regions inside Afghanistan, news agency Associated Press reported.

In a post on the X platform, the Afghanistan defence ministry led by the Taliban said the Pakistani side should know that such unilateral measures are not a solution to any problem.

Here are the top updates on Afghanistan attacks: