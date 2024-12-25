Video of Pakistan airstrikes targeting suspected Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan surfaces

Pakistan launched rare airstrikes on Tuesday inside Afghanistan’s Paktika province, targeting several suspected hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP. Purported videos circulating on social media showed infrared footage of the airstrikes on Afghanistan(X/@RT_com)

The strikes reportedly hit a training facility and killed at least 15 people, including women and children, according to four security officials cited in an Associated Press report who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The airstrikes took place in a mountainous area along the border with Pakistan, though it remained unclear how deep into Afghanistan the jets traveled or the exact method of the attack.

Purported videos circulating on social media showed infrared footage of the airstrikes, capturing the moment of impact and the destruction of suspected Taliban hideouts.

This marks the second such strike on TTP hideouts in Afghanistan since March, when intelligence-led operations were carried out in the border region.

Pakistan’s military did not immediately provide further details.

Afghanistan vows retaliation

In response, the Afghan Defense Ministry strongly condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law. The ministry stated that the airstrikes had targeted civilians, including women and children, with many of the victims reportedly being refugees from the Waziristan region in Pakistan.

Local sources the death toll could rise.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns this brutal act against all international principles," said the Afghan Defense Ministry in a statement. "These unilateral actions are not a solution to any problem." The ministry added that Afghanistan reserves the right to defend its territory in response to the attack.

In a post on social media platform X, the Afghan Defense Ministry warned Pakistan that such actions would not go unanswered, asserting the country’s right to protect its sovereignty.

The strikes occurred just hours after Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan, visited Kabul to discuss trade and diplomatic relations. Sadiq met with senior Afghan officials, including Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister, and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to discuss ways to improve bilateral cooperation.

The Pakistani Taliban is believed to have increasingly used Afghan soil to stage attacks against Pakistan, a claim Kabul denies. Syed Muhammad Ali, a security expert based in Islamabad, noted in the AP report that the airstrikes were a "clear warning" to the TTP, signaling Pakistan's willingness to target the group both inside and outside its borders. He added that Pakistan had taken measures to minimise civilian harm by focusing on militant bases.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the TTP has gained strength and stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces, particularly since it ended a ceasefire agreement in November 2022. Despite several rounds of peace talks, the TTP continues to target Pakistani soldiers and police, causing growing security concerns in Pakistan.

The situation remains tense, with both nations grappling with the rise of cross-border militancy and strained relations over how to address the growing threat posed by the TTP.