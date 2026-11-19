Technology outages that shut down email for many companies and grounded thousands of flights over the past few days extended to the US National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump’s administration downplayed concerns about a broader problem. The NSA said its network experienced a “temporary degradation” during routine maintenance, but that “mission-critical capabilities” remained operational. The series of disruptions to critical systems, which also touched the banking system on Monday, prompted even some Trump allies to demand more information.

A top-secret network that the US National Security Agency uses for internal communications went down November 17, US media reported. (AFP)

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“If this is all a coincidence, it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world,” US Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told reporters. Trump earlier played down the incidents, which raised questions of whether the government and private sector had moved too quickly in cutting tech staff.

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Also Read I Highly classified network used by US’s National Security Agency down: Report

Deep Dive What happened during the NSA technology outage? The NSA’s internal classified communications network experienced a disruption, affecting communications at agency facilities. Officials said its mission-critical intelligence-gathering systems remained operational, and backup channels were available. What caused the NSA network outage? The NSA described the disruption as occurring during routine maintenance. Reports cited in related coverage linked it to the handling of software updates intended to address security vulnerabilities. Was the NSA outage caused by an Iranian cyberattack? US officials said there was no evidence that the recent outages, including the NSA disruption, were caused by Iranian cyber activity or another cyberattack. They treated the outages as separate technical or maintenance-related incidents.

“It’s like when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It’s fine,” Trump told reporters in Manila, while attending meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser, acknowledged the incidents were “unsettling” but said they were completely unrelated and that there was “zero evidence” they were caused by “nefarious actors”.

‘Iran isn’t behind outages’

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{{^usCountry}} Trump administration officials said that Iranian cyber attacks have targeted US critical infrastructure and networks since the war began earlier this year, but stressed that recent technology outages and a groundstop of US aircraft were unrelated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump administration officials said that Iranian cyber attacks have targeted US critical infrastructure and networks since the war began earlier this year, but stressed that recent technology outages and a groundstop of US aircraft were unrelated. {{/usCountry}}

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in written testimony ahead of Congress’s annual worldwide threats hearing that the Iranian government and Tehran-backed actors have targeted US transportation, financial services, energy, healthcare and water systems.

Jay Clayton, the US director of national intelligence said that a recent spate of tech failures and a disruptive Federal Aviation Administration groundstop of US aircraft were not linked to Iranian cyberattacks.

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)