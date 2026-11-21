A 25-year-old man from Telangana was killed in a four-vehicle collision in New York after the vehicle he was driving struck a deer, leaving it disabled on the highway, according to the New York State Police.
The deceased was identified as Saiteja Eeramalla, a native of Munugode in Telangana, who was residing in Utica, New York. He had moved to the US for higher studies and had secured a job just a week before the accident, according to a report by The Times of India.
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The accident took place on November 18 at around 6:34 pm (local time) on the eastbound stretch of the Interstate 90 Thruway in Canajoharie, according to a press release issued by New York State Police.
According to the police investigation, Saiteja's vehicle struck a deer and became disabled in a travel lane. An eastbound cargo van subsequently crashed into the stationary vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction collision involving two other vehicles.
Saiteja sustained severe injuries in the crash and was taken to St Mary's Hospital, where he was declared dead.{{/usCountry}}
Saiteja sustained severe injuries in the crash and was taken to St Mary's Hospital, where he was declared dead.{{/usCountry}}
A passenger travelling in his vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where they remain in critical condition. A passenger in the cargo van was also taken to St Mary's Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
Following the accident, all eastbound lanes of the Thruway between exits 29 and 28 were closed for the investigation and reconstruction of the collision. The lanes were reopened at around 1:15 am on November 19.
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