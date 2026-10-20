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Thailand introduced giant mimosa for farming; it spread across over 30% of Mekong floodplains, while waterbird numbers fell 27% at one wetland

Introduced to Thailand in 1947 as a farm cover crop, giant mimosa has spread across over 30% of Mekong floodplains and is costly and hard to remove.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026, 09:21:08 IST
By HT US Desk
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Giant mimosa arrived in Thailand with a simple job. According to a 2023 review in the journal Plants, the plant was brought in as a cover and green manure crop in 1947. Now, the same review lists it as one of the 100 worst invasive species in the world. The story is about how a farming fix can become a long-term headache for rivers, fields, and wildlife.

How a farm helper became a floodplain invader

Giant mimosa has been in the Mekong basin since the 1970s and has spread over 30% of its floodplain areas. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)
Giant mimosa has been in the Mekong basin since the 1970s and has spread over 30% of its floodplain areas. (AI-generated/ChatGPT)

The review says giant mimosa is native to tropical America. It forms dense, thorny patches, which can grow up to 6 meters high. Introduced in 1947, it spread all over Thailand along riverbanks and floodplains. The review also notes the plant has been in the Mekong River Basin since the 1970s, and has spread over 30% of the floodplain areas of the Mekong. The genetic work it cites suggests there were several introductions into Thailand, so the 1947 planting is only part of the story. But the Thai case is an example of how a plant introduced for agriculture can end up far beyond the fields where it started.

Why it spreads fast and what it costs farmers

The review identifies several features that make giant mimosa a strong spreader. It can reach reproductive maturity within six to eight months and is estimated to produce up to 220,000 seeds per plant annually. Some seeds have been found to remain dormant in the soil for as long as 26 years. Cut plants tend to regrow from the stump. All this has serious implications for farmers. Thick clusters have led to a reduction in farmland and have also obstructed irrigation systems in the rice paddies and other croplands. Moreover, farmers in the Mekong floodplains spend about 11 days per hectare each year clearing the plant. That’s a lot of time and effort just to hold it back.

Deep Dive

Why can a plant introduced for farming or land management become invasive?

Giant mimosa was introduced as a cover and green manure crop, but it spreads quickly: plants can mature in six to eight months and produce up to 220,000 seeds a year. Its seeds can remain dormant for years, and cut plants may regrow from the stump.

How can floods spread invasive plants into river floodplains?

Floods can carry seeds downstream from plants established near rivers. The articles describe this process for white sweetclover in Alaska and note that river floods can carry Prosopis pods and seeds along the Awash River.

Did giant mimosa cause the 27% decline in waterbirds at Bung Boraphet?

The study recorded a 27% decline in resident waterbirds from 2003 to 2014, but it did not attribute the entire decline to giant mimosa. The research covered one wetland, so the result should not be treated as a Mekong-wide figure.
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A Lesser whistling-duck in a wetland. Ducks declined the most among resident waterbirds at Bung Boraphet.

What happened to the birds

Control isn’t easy. The review says herbicides are the main method, but cutting, bulldozing, and fire can also work. But the plant often grows back from parts left behind, and dormant seeds still sprout. In one example from Australia, it says that 109 seedlings per square meter were still coming up ten years after a stand was cleared. In Australia, the release of natural enemies from the plant’s native range has been beneficial, but the review notes that biological control alone did not provide adequate control. This implies that a combination of several methods may be more effective than a single method. The takeaway is a cautious one. The evidence shows that this shrub is expensive, difficult to remove, and causes losses to farmers and some wildlife.

 
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HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.

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