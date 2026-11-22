Li is currently out on bail, and people familiar with the situation say he is living in an exclusive Singapore enclave. His criminal case is ongoing.

In May, a report by Culper Research, a short seller betting against Nvidia’s stock , said Novagate was likely linked to Megaspeed because their websites are nearly identical, and one of its directors shared an address with Megaspeed’s headquarters.

A lawyer for the sibling company’s director declined to comment. Novagate didn’t respond to a request for comment. Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Novagate lists two Singaporeans as its director and secretary. Both also serve as director and secretary of a company controlled by a director of a Century Litong Singaporean sibling company, who has recently been charged in Singapore over crimes similar to those Li is accused of.

In the first five months of this year, Novagate received at least $300 million worth of hardware containing Nvidia chips at one of its entities in Malaysia, according to shipment records viewed by the Journal.

Set up in 2025, Novagate says on its website that it is an Nvidia cloud partner operating at least two data centers with Nvidia’s leading-edge Blackwell chips.

Megaspeed largely went dark in Singapore after Alice Huang’s departure. But the team behind it is now running a new venture called Novagate Cloud, say people familiar with the business.

Megaspeed, Century Litong and Century Longteng didn’t respond to requests for comment for this article.

His name is Li Ming. The 52-year-old Chinese national was a central operator of a web of companies smuggling restricted Nvidia artificial-intelligence chips to China,

Li Ming, in a photo posted to social media in 2023, visits an AI equipment company in Shanghai.

SINGAPORE—Jensen Huang’s romantic partner was the public face of a business suspected of funneling advanced computing power to China. But playing a key role behind the scenes, according to people familiar with the matter, was a man now out on bail in Singapore, living in a luxury villa down the street from the Chinese embassy.

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SINGAPORE—Jensen Huang’s romantic partner was the public face of a business suspected of funneling advanced computing power to China. But playing a key role behind the scenes, according to people familiar with the matter, was a man now out on bail in Singapore, living in a luxury villa down the street from the Chinese embassy.

PREMIUM Li Ming, in a photo posted to social media in 2023, visits an AI equipment company in Shanghai. more less

His name is Li Ming. The 52-year-old Chinese national was a central operator of a web of companies smuggling restricted Nvidia artificial-intelligence chips to China, the people said. This web included Megaspeed, the Singapore-based company where Huang’s paramour, Alice Huang, was a managing director. Li was deeply involved in Megaspeed’s activities and took part in major decisions, the people said, as well as playing a role in other companies trading Nvidia chips.

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These previously unreported connections show that the efforts to help Chinese companies close the gap in the AI race went far beyond the Megaspeed scandal, which sparked Jensen Huang’s downfall at Nvidia.

Authorities in Singapore, the wealthy Asian city-state, charged Li and others with fraud in February 2025, in a case tied to alleged transshipment of Nvidia chips. Several companies were named in the charges, but not Megaspeed.

Li’s lawyers declined to comment for this article.

Singapore prosecutors allege Li bought computer servers equipped with Nvidia chips and lied to the American supplier, claiming the hardware was for his local company, Luxuriate Your Life. Instead, prosecutors allege, those servers were shipped to neighboring Malaysia—and then to an unnamed third location.

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By the time those charges were filed, Li had been working with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, for years, said people familiar with the matter. In 2021, the couple set up a cloud-computing joint venture called Century Longteng, according to Chinese corporate registry records. In January 2023, Li popped up in a social-media photo documenting his visit to a Shanghai AI equipment company. It referred to him as Century Longteng’s chief strategy officer.

At the time, the Biden administration had just restricted sales of Nvidia’s semiconductors to China. Suddenly, Chinese tech companies wanting the world’s best AI chips had two choices. One was to legally access Nvidia computing abroad, a logistical hassle requiring transferring heaps of data across borders.

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The other was to smuggle hardware into China.

Li, Alice Huang and Kang began setting up a chain of partners in Southeast Asia to funnel advanced computing power to Chinese customers, said the people familiar with the business. They acquired the Singaporean unit of a Chinese videogame company and renamed it Megaspeed. Alice Huang was registered as a company director.

After telling Nvidia that Chinese tech giant Alibaba was an anchor customer, Megaspeed became a member of Nvidia’s cloud partner program in November 2023, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. The partner status granted Megaspeed priority access to buy the latest chips.

Megaspeed brought servers to Malaysia and provided legal offshore computing power to Alibaba, the people said. In violation of U.S. export controls, some of those servers were sent to a Shanghai tech company called Century Litong, the Journal previously reported. Century Longteng was a key shareholder of Century Litong until 2024, according to corporate registry records.

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Nvidia said it placed Megaspeed on an internal “no sell” list in June 2025 around the time when the U.S. and Singapore were investigating the company.

Megaspeed has said that it “conducts legitimate and lawful business,” and that Alice Huang left the company in August 2025. Singapore officials have said that after questioning her over smuggling suspicions, they let her leave the country and barred her from re-entering.

Alice Huang embraces Jensen Huang at a 2024 expo in Taiwan.

Megaspeed, Century Litong and Century Longteng didn’t respond to requests for comment for this article.

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Megaspeed largely went dark in Singapore after Alice Huang’s departure. But the team behind it is now running a new venture called Novagate Cloud, say people familiar with the business.

Set up in 2025, Novagate says on its website that it is an Nvidia cloud partner operating at least two data centers with Nvidia’s leading-edge Blackwell chips.

In the first five months of this year, Novagate received at least $300 million worth of hardware containing Nvidia chips at one of its entities in Malaysia, according to shipment records viewed by the Journal.

Novagate lists two Singaporeans as its director and secretary. Both also serve as director and secretary of a company controlled by a director of a Century Litong Singaporean sibling company, who has recently been charged in Singapore over crimes similar to those Li is accused of.

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A lawyer for the sibling company’s director declined to comment. Novagate didn’t respond to a request for comment. Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, couldn’t be reached for comment.

In May, a report by Culper Research, a short seller betting against Nvidia’s stock, said Novagate was likely linked to Megaspeed because their websites are nearly identical, and one of its directors shared an address with Megaspeed’s headquarters.

Li is currently out on bail, and people familiar with the situation say he is living in an exclusive Singapore enclave. His criminal case is ongoing.

Write to Stu Woo at Stu.Woo@wsj.com