Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com , Kate Clark at kate.clark@wsj.com , Peter Rudegeair at peter.rudegeair@wsj.com and Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com

On Dec. 15, another roughly 300 million shares of Anthropic will become available to trade, which could pressure the stock even more.

The green shoe effectively allows underwriters to distribute 15% more shares of the deal size to investors in the IPO. The underwriters can then buy those shares back from the company at the IPO price, or, if the stock falls below the IPO price, buy them back in the open market to buoy the stock.

Should that happen, one of the tools bankers could use to stabilize shares will be unavailable. The company announced Friday morning that Anthropic’s so-called green-shoe option had already been exercised.

From the perspective of bankers on the offering, it remains a success—as long as the company’s shares don’t fall below the IPO price.

Many took the claim as a sign that AI was outpacing human intelligence. Besides, even at its lower stock price, many Anthropic employees’ shares are still worth millions of dollars more than they were at the start of this week, the employees said.

In San Francisco, several AI employees said they largely disregarded the selloff in Anthropic stock. Instead, they were preoccupied by an Anthropic mathematician’s claim on Friday that Claude had solved a Millennium Prize Problem that has stumped humans for 167 years.

Anthropic’s IPO also had a unique provision that allowed some current and former employees to immediately sell around 300 million shares, or around $26 billion worth at the IPO price. Typically, employees are subject to lockups that prevent them from selling for several months. Sales of those shares likely added downward pressure on the company’s stock.

Some on Wall Street raised other potential issues, with one hedge-fund manager wondering if the bankers who help decide when and at what level to open shares for trading overshot the opening price, creating an opportunity for downward momentum that can be hard to reverse. The risk of waiting to open shares is that the price could have continued to rise.

Many other investors received only a portion of what they asked for, with investing giant BlackRock getting about half of the roughly $10 billion allocation it requested, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Some people f a miliar with the matter estimated that around 60% of firms that asked to buy shares at the IPO price, many of them hedge funds and large mutual funds, got nothing.

Companies and their advisers typically pore over investor requests and spend days curating the optimal shareholder registry to ensure the stock performs well and has a stable ownership base.

Anthropic also allocated significant portions of IPO shares to big investment firms such as Citadel, leading some who were shut out to speculate that the company gave priority to large users of its Claude model, people familiar with the matter said.

Some of those early backers were venture-capital firms, which were prevented from selling their pre-existing stakes. Those firms don’t typically get big allotments in IPO shares, which they would be free to sell immediately to lock in gains.

Now, Wall Street is sorting through why the biggest-ever IPO stumbled on its second day of trading, as Anthropic shed some $109 billion from its market value. A blame game has begun among investors and others who cite everything from angry fund managers shut out of

Anthropic and its advisers knew they were taking a risk staging its initial public offering during the most intense turbulence in the artificial-intelligence trade to date. They didn’t anticipate running into the perfect storm.

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Anthropic and its advisers knew they were taking a risk staging its initial public offering during the most intense turbulence in the artificial-intelligence trade to date. They didn’t anticipate running into the perfect storm.

PREMIUM Anthropic’s advertisements in New York for its initial public offering. more less

Now, Wall Street is sorting through why the biggest-ever IPO stumbled on its second day of trading, as Anthropic shed some $109 billion from its market value. A blame game has begun among investors and others who cite everything from angry fund managers shut out of the offering to poor planning by banks to explain the damage.

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Shares of Anthropic dropped as much as 15% Friday—a mere 5 cents above its IPO price—before recovering some ground to close down 8.5% at $88.91. It remains 7% above its IPO price.

WSJ’s Telis Demos explains why Anthropic’s now ranking among the world’s most valuable companies despite going public without real profits yet. Photo: Claire Hogan

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The slide from its first-day pop punctuates a period of turmoil for the AI trade. After weeks of growing anxiety among investors over everything from rising borrowing costs for cloud-computing firms to the ramifications of the sex-and-spy scandal at Nvidia, there was optimism that Anthropic could come to the rescue. Maybe AI’s pure-play juggernaut would press the big reset button. That didn’t happen.

Many other pillars of the AI trade fell along with Anthropic on Friday, from Nvidia to Meta to Oracle, sealing a $4 trillion wipeout for the pillars over the week. The carnage endangers the ambitions of Anthropic’s chief rival, OpenAI, which is eager to make its own public market debut next year and is in the process of another mega fundraising round that values the company at $1.25 trillion.

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People close to Anthropic and its lead underwriters maintain the IPO is a success, emphasizing they raised more than $100 billion in the IPO and concurrent share sale, and that the stock remains above its IPO price despite one of the worst market selloffs in history.

Still, the tide began turning for Anthropic almost immediately. Its shares opened for trading Thursday a little before noon more than 30% above the IPO price. But the exuberance dissipated quickly, and they spent much of the day losing steam, closing up 17%.

Some investors question how the company and its bankers doled out the $81 billion worth of shares in the IPO. More than half went to investors who already had stakes in the company, including Altimeter Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Menlo Ventures, according to people familiar with the matter, an unusually high portion reflecting Anthropic executives’ desire to reward early backers.

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Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter, in gray tie, arrives for the Anthropic IPO.

Some of those early backers were venture-capital firms, which were prevented from selling their pre-existing stakes. Those firms don’t typically get big allotments in IPO shares, which they would be free to sell immediately to lock in gains.

Anthropic also allocated significant portions of IPO shares to big investment firms such as Citadel, leading some who were shut out to speculate that the company gave priority to large users of its Claude model, people familiar with the matter said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Companies and their advisers typically pore over investor requests and spend days curating the optimal shareholder registry to ensure the stock performs well and has a stable ownership base.

Some people familiar with the matter estimated that around 60% of firms that asked to buy shares at the IPO price, many of them hedge funds and large mutual funds, got nothing.

Many other investors received only a portion of what they asked for, with investing giant BlackRock getting about half of the roughly $10 billion allocation it requested, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Some on Wall Street raised other potential issues, with one hedge-fund manager wondering if the bankers who help decide when and at what level to open shares for trading overshot the opening price, creating an opportunity for downward momentum that can be hard to reverse. The risk of waiting to open shares is that the price could have continued to rise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anthropic’s IPO also had a unique provision that allowed some current and former employees to immediately sell around 300 million shares, or around $26 billion worth at the IPO price. Typically, employees are subject to lockups that prevent them from selling for several months. Sales of those shares likely added downward pressure on the company’s stock.

In San Francisco, several AI employees said they largely disregarded the selloff in Anthropic stock. Instead, they were preoccupied by an Anthropic mathematician’s claim on Friday that Claude had solved a Millennium Prize Problem that has stumped humans for 167 years.

Many took the claim as a sign that AI was outpacing human intelligence. Besides, even at its lower stock price, many Anthropic employees’ shares are still worth millions of dollars more than they were at the start of this week, the employees said.

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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on the day of the IPO.

From the perspective of bankers on the offering, it remains a success—as long as the company’s shares don’t fall below the IPO price.

Should that happen, one of the tools bankers could use to stabilize shares will be unavailable. The company announced Friday morning that Anthropic’s so-called green-shoe option had already been exercised.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The green shoe effectively allows underwriters to distribute 15% more shares of the deal size to investors in the IPO. The underwriters can then buy those shares back from the company at the IPO price, or, if the stock falls below the IPO price, buy them back in the open market to buoy the stock.

On Dec. 15, another roughly 300 million shares of Anthropic will become available to trade, which could pressure the stock even more.

Write to Corrie Driebusch at corrie.driebusch@wsj.com, Kate Clark at kate.clark@wsj.com, Peter Rudegeair at peter.rudegeair@wsj.com and Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com