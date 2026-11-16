The Campaign to Bring Back Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

Amjad Masad was recording a promotional video for his AI company on Friday afternoon when he got an urgent text: Could he help the campaign to get Jensen Huang his job back?

An Nvidia employee had used Masad’s service, Replit, to build a website where anyone could sign an open letter demanding that Nvidia’s board, which ousted Huang as chief executive last week, reinstate him. The “Stand With Jensen” website was struggling under the load of traffic it

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Deep Dive What is the Stand With Jensen campaign asking Nvidia to do? The campaign’s open letter asks Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO while an independent investigation establishes the facts. Supporters have also urged the board to avoid rushing its decision. Why are Silicon Valley leaders supporting Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO? Supporters point to Huang’s long record of leadership and argue that he is important to developing American-controlled, open-source AI. Some say the board should consider his return after investigations into his conduct conclude. Who is leading Nvidia while the board searches for a CEO? Nvidia CFO Colette Kress was named interim CEO after Huang stepped down. The board said it had hired an executive search firm and had not engaged any potential candidates.

As of Sunday afternoon, the petition had 106,000 names, including confirmed signatures from Masad, Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, tech investor Gavin Baker, Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. Some people, including prominent Nvidia employees, said their names appeared but that they hadn’t signed the petition.

Across Silicon Valley, a constellation of Huang’s peers, employees and investors are holding on to hope he could regain his position atop the chip maker—even as official scrutiny of his role in providing powerful AI chips to China intensifies. On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Nvidia’s board to bring in an outside candidate as CEO: “Just what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shake-up,” he said on Fox News.

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In the days since Huang stepped down following reports of affairs with two women, well-known tech CEOs and investors have registered their continued support for him—in public social-media posts and in private phone calls.

Some investors have sought assurances from Nvidia’s board of directors that it will refrain from naming a permanent replacement until investigations into Huang’s relationship with Singapore data center executive Alice Huang concludes.

In a Friday open letter, Baker and Altimeter Capital CEO Brad Gerstner said Huang “has earned the right for a deliberate process that avoids any needless rush to replace him before all the facts are known.”

On Friday Nvidia’s board released a statement saying it was hiring an executive search firm and had not yet engaged any potential candidates.

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Huang and Gavin Baker

U.S. officials suspect Alice Huang of passing information to Chinese intelligence during the relationship. Her company, Megaspeed, became a cloud partner of Nvidia, allowing it to purchase large numbers of chips.

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Jensen Huang’s supporters argue that the former CEO is pro-American and essential to the movement to develop American-controlled open-source AI, ensuring the technology isn’t ultimately controlled by a small number of companies.

They say that policies espoused by China hawks would backfire, enabling Chinese chip giant Huawei to make up ground on Nvidia.

Masad said that the vibe in his group chat of tech industry peers was of concern that a champion of open source was being taken down. Open-source software permits users to download and alter the code for themselves. “He’s been very helpful to companies and he’s a good counterbalance to voices saying we need to regulate AI and shut down open models,” said Masad.

Nvidia employees who confirmed signing the open letter said they view Huang as an irreplaceable leader. Some employees have discussed holding a demonstration in Huang’s support on the company’s Santa Clara, Calif., campus in coming days, according to people familiar with the matter.

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The argument that Huang only committed serious harm if he exposed secrets to a spy could grow more difficult as new facts emerge.

Bessent in the Fox News interview called for deeper inquiries into Nvidia’s practice of selling huge quantities of chips to companies in Southeast Asia that serve Chinese AI companies and that in some cases are suspected of diverting chips into China.

Bessent said the appearance of a “culture of noncompliance at Nvidia” had persuaded him “that as the board conducts a search for a new leader, that they need to go outside the company.” Colette Kress, who was named interim CEO after Huang’s resignation, served under him as chief financial officer for 13 years.

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“I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?” Bessent said. “And I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel.”

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor and governance expert at Yale University’s School of Management, said the grounds for Huang’s dismissal were solid under the company’s own code of conduct. “If they were to look the other way, then it’s open season, tear up the rulebook, because nothing is legally enforceable in the company’s own ethical standards,” Sonnenfeld said.

Huang’s involvement in deals with Megaspeed and other companies accused of helping China get around chip-export controls will also continue to draw scrutiny, Sonnenfeld said. “This was aiding and abetting the circumvention of U.S. trade laws,” he said.

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Write to Rolfe Winkler at Rolfe.Winkler@wsj.com