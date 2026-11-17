IT IS A curious sort of achievement. President Donald Trump has earned himself a giant place in history, while diminishing the office that he holds. That odd dynamic will be on new display, if, as expected, Mr Trump joins Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for a three-way meeting on the margins of an APEC leaders’ summit in southern China on November 18th-19th.

The meeting will blow up social media worldwide, for this would be the first ever trilateral meeting between

Deep Dive What are Trump, Putin and Xi expected to discuss at their Shenzhen summit? The leaders are expected to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran, nuclear weapons and arms control. The articles say it is unclear whether the talks will produce a major agreement. Why are critics concerned about the Trump-Putin-Xi meeting? Critics fear the summit could weaken Western unity, give Russia a chance to appear less isolated and lend China greater prestige. Some allies also worry Trump could make concessions on Ukraine or Taiwan without securing much in return. Is the Shenzhen summit really a new Yalta? Some have compared it to the 1945 Yalta conference because leaders of major powers are meeting while other countries watch. But the articles note that the Shenzhen leaders are wary competitors, unlike the wartime partners who met at Yalta.

To weigh how much America could lose, consider what Mr Putin and Mr Xi may gain. By all accounts, the original idea was Russia’s. In early October Kremlin officials confirmed that Mr Putin hoped to meet his American and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the APEC summit, a gathering of 21 Asia-Pacific economies. Word leaked that Mr Putin’s ideal agenda involved presenting a plan to end the war in Ukraine on Russian terms. In essence, the Russian was asking Mr Trump and Mr Xi to help him carve out a European sphere of influence for himself, like a trio of bewhiskered 19th-century statesmen at a map-strewn mahogany table.

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The nakedness of that Russian pitch appears to have embarrassed China. In late October Mr Xi irritably told the visiting German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, that he had no plans to co-host a Ukraine summit with America and Russia, and claimed he did not know where such rumours came from. Of course Europe should be included in any peace talks, Mr Xi added.

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China is juggling competing interests when it comes to the Ukraine war. On the one hand, China does not want to see Mr Putin defeated by Ukraine and a united West. To that end, China supplies Russian armsmakers with everything from ball bearings to jet engines for attack drones, and keeps Russia’s economy afloat by buying its oil and gas. On the other hand, Chinese leaders resent how the war has gravely damaged their relations with Europe.

If the agenda of a trilateral meeting fails to mention Ukraine, that need not worry Mr Putin. If he can sip tea with Mr Trump and Mr Xi, even while his drones and missiles are murdering Ukrainian civilians in their homes and railway stations, he will have exposed Western disunity and the failure of European attempts to isolate him. Yes, he is China’s dependent junior partner. But he will be hobnobbing with earth’s two most powerful men.

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Mr Xi also stands to gain from a three-way summit. Even if the conversation frankly drags, with Mr Putin lecturing him on ninth-century Slavic rulers, say, and Mr Trump describing the tremendous beauty of his ballroom, the photos will be visual gold. People worldwide will see Mr Putin and Mr Trump, two leaders each embroiled in disastrous wars of choice, paying tribute to Mr Xi, red emperor of a China that is at peace. Nor is the summit’s location an accident. Shenzhen is a futuristic megacity, home to dancing robots, flying cars and other tech marvels.

On a darker note, if a trilateral meeting undercuts Western efforts to ostracise Russia, that suits China, too. Who knows when China might feel obliged to conquer Taiwan, the democratic island it claims for its own? How handy to inhabit a post-pariah world, in which big powers can invade the small with impunity.

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In sad contrast, Mr Trump risks looking like a loser. He calls a trilateral meeting with Mr Putin and Mr Xi a chance to discuss “a lot of things”, including nuclear-arms control and ending the Iran war. He suggests that he would not raise Nvidia, the chipmaker facing probes into alleged smuggling of its products to China. Alas, any attempts to revive arms-control talks with Russia may be doomed by his insistence that China joins in, too. China is rapidly enlarging its nuclear arsenal. But as long as it has fewer warheads than America or Russia, it refuses to engage seriously on disarmament, though in 2024 Mr Xi did talk about AI to President Joe Biden and agree that humans must control nuclear-launch decisions. Mr Trump doubtless wants China and Russia to press Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and abandon its nuclear ambitions. But neither power cares to apply the sort of ferocious pain that could conceivably change the minds of the hard men in Tehran.

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Apparently, hanging out with despots is a thrill

Trump aides defend their boss’s rogue-o-philia, citing his belief that a meeting is not a concession. That would be more convincing if Mr Trump consulted his friends before meeting foes, and did a better job of hiding his excitement at meeting murderous tyrants (it might be nice to catch up with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Shenzhen, he has also suggested). By going it alone, Mr Trump undercuts the alliances that have long helped America project power. Weakening the American-led order is quite the concession to bad actors, even if Trump apologists refuse to see it.

Then there is Mr Trump’s vanity. He refuses to prepare for meetings, ignores facts that bore him and only half listens to what foreign leaders say. A former insider says: “He thinks it is just him, in the moment, that matters. Big guys talking and let others sweat the details.” The pursuit of fame drives Mr Trump, as shown by his willingness to meet Mr Putin and Mr Xi on their terms. It is why his presidency will be long remembered, just not as he wishes.

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