A year ago, Jensen Huang called the term China hawk “a badge of shame” and “unpatriotic.” His ouster from Nvidia, where he was co-founder and chief executive, is giving new momentum to policymakers who want to regulate artificial intelligence and establish more guardrails around U.S. business activity with China.

Claims that Nvidia customers funneled billions of dollars of sophisticated chips to Chinese AI companies have collided in recent days with a string of technological breakdowns—from a nationwide ground stop for

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets a party of Americans, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Jensen Huang, in May in Beijing.

Many businesses that realize a relationship with China, or an intermediary, could hurt them politically are paying more attention to those new policies and the threats from the incoming Democratic-run Congress than Trump’s words, business advisers said.

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“Companies that assumed the light-touch approach would hold through 2028 are going to have to recalibrate,” said Joseph Hoefer, chief AI officer at lobbying firm Monument Advocacy, which represents companies including Netflix and Waymo. “National security gives all sides cover to deal in a way that just wasn’t there before.”

Getting tougher on China

For much of the past year, the Trump administration had adopted trade practices and rhetoric toward China that were largely focused on maintaining a detente with Beijing. Activities seen as antagonistic to China were largely delayed, scrapped or toned down as Trump tried to strengthen relations following Beijing’s crushing export controls on rare earths, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

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The approach frustrated China hawks on both sides of the aisle who have been calling for investigations into alleged chip smuggling in Southeast Asia, only to watch Huang deny that Nvidia had a diversion problem and lobby Trump directly for fewer regulations and more access to China. Lawmakers and Commerce Department staffers, some who were forced out for advocating for greater restrictions, also wanted the department to close loopholes that allowed Chinese companies to access computing power in other countries and have blamed the agency for not doing more, faster.

The recently released rule on chip exports makes it more difficult for Chinese companies to access computing power in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore while tightening restrictions on Chinese chip designers. It took effect immediately but companies have about 60 days to offer comments.

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“There are those of us who wanted to have this regulation and now it’s becoming obvious why we need to have it,’” said Sen. Pete Ricketts (R., Neb.), one of the lawmakers pushing for more chip-export restrictions. “This gives us more momentum to go back and do more restrictions.”The administration is also weighing a new rule that would require U.S. companies to disclose which Chinese AI models they deploy—an effort to discourage the tools without banning them outright, people familiar with the matter said. Many top companies, including Airbnb and crypto firm Coinbase, use Chinese AI tools because they are often cheaper and easier to customize than models from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Democratic control

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The Nvidia scandal unfolded amid long simmering worries about AI dominance. In addition to re-energizing Democrats, the scandal has emboldened the camp inside the Trump administration and around Washington that favors AI regulation.

Democrats who have promised to regulate AI, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), are expected to keep up a drumbeat of criticism and questions around the close relationship Huang and other tech executives have with Trump and his advisers. Democrats who might not have taken such hawkish stances will now adopt them on many issues, a senior Democratic staffer said.

The hardened posture in Washington could throw a lifeline to the House Select Committee on China, which was created by a Republican-controlled House in 2023 and called for restrictions on companies such as Megaspeed, the Singapore-based Nvidia business partner accused of smuggling Nvidia chips to China. Alice Huang, the former top Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, had an affair with Jensen Huang.

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Jensen Huang greeted businesswoman Alice Huang after he delivered a 2024 speech in Taiwan.

But for much of the last two years, the committee has been sidelined as Trump stressed friendly relations with China. It was at risk of being disbanded by the incoming Democratic Congress, but the committee’s odds look better now. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, (D., N.Y.), the presumptive House speaker, is expected to make a determination after Thanksgiving.

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H.K. Park, who leads the national security practice at Washington advisory firm Crumpton Global, said that since the Nvidia scandal broke, he had received triple the number of requests from companies to vet their suppliers, business partners and customers in Southeast Asia for any threats to national security. Corporate boards, largely from the tech industry, have hired the firm to check whether they have any exposure to a China-linked security risk. In some cases, companies are concerned about becoming the next target of a U.S. government investigation. Huang and Nvidia have been called to testify in front of congressional committees in the coming weeks.

Cloud-computing company Oracle recently canceled a $7 billion, five-year agreement to lease AI computing capacity to Chinese technology giant Tencent in Southeast Asia, after administration officials raised concerns about the deal, people familiar with the matter said.

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Oracle didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Write to Heather Somerville at heather.somerville@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com