Jensen Huang wasn’t the only Nvidia executive having a romantic relationship with an officer at one of the chip giant’s customers—a company where staff have been accused of smuggling chips into China.

The Nvidia CEO’s longtime lieutenant Jay Puri dated Cenly Chen, a senior executive at Super Micro Computer, for several years when the computer server maker was competing for access to Nvidia’s chips, according to current and former co-workers. On March 7 of this year, Puri and Chen married

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On March 19, the Justice Department unsealed charges against one of Super Micro’s co-founders, a sales manager and a third-party broker. The indictment accused the men of a conspiracy to smuggle into China more than $500 million worth of servers with high-end Nvidia chips.

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Federal Bureau of Investigation agents recently interviewed one person familiar with Super Micro and sought information about top executives, including Chen, according to the person who was questioned.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Charles Liang, chief executive of Super Micro, at a trade show in Taiwan in 2024.

Super Micro, which wasn’t named as a defendant, said it was a victim of the alleged scheme. Chen, who wasn’t named in the indictment, said she hasn’t been contacted by federal law enforcement.

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Nvidia has been rocked by revelations that Huang had an extramarital affair with an executive at Megaspeed International, another Nvidia customer. The woman, Alice Huang, is suspected by some U.S. officials of having worked with Chinese intelligence. Alice Huang, who no longer works at Megaspeed, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Huang resigned from Nvidia but returned this week after President Trump intervened with Nvidia’s board and U.S. officials relayed he didn’t pose a national security risk. Upon his return, Huang disclosed additional affairs to the Nvidia board and told staff that he had violated the company’s code of conduct.

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Huang and Puri cultivated a network of dozens of partners like Megaspeed in Asia and Super Micro in California which could feed China’s need for AI data centers. This network set up data centers in places like Malaysia that customers such as Alibaba Group could access remotely.

Both Megaspeed and Super Micro are now dealing with investigations by the Justice Department into allegations of chip smuggling into China, The Wall Street Journal has reported. Megaspeed has said it is a compliant company and that it hired outside counsel to investigate the allegations. Super Micro said it is cooperating with authorities and that it cut ties with the individuals that were charged.

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Super Micro, with annual sales around $40 billion, makes data center servers loaded with chips from Nvidia, Intel and others. The indictment unsealed in March alleges that co-founder Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw and two others directed an unidentified company in Southeast Asia to place orders for about $2.5 billion worth of Super Micro servers in 2024 and 2025, then diverted at least $510 million worth of them to China.

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Liaw has pleaded not guilty and resigned from the company’s board in March. The third-party broker has pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to court filings. Attorneys for both men declined to comment. The third defendant, a Super Micro sales manager based in Taiwan, hasn’t appeared in court and it couldn’t be determined if they have an attorney.

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The indictment was brought by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York and signed by Jay Clayton, who is now Trump’s director of national intelligence.

Super Micro said in August that a review of customer transactions led by independent board members didn’t find evidence that any current member of Super Micro’s senior management team had knowledge of the alleged diversion scheme. It said that its compliance personnel have acted in good faith to mitigate the risks of products being diverted to restricted locations.

Chen’s relationship with Puri was thrust into the spotlight by a shareholder lawsuit claiming she played a role in Super Micro’s acquisition of Nvidia chips and by short seller Muddy Waters, which highlighted the couple’s ties in a research report earlier this month. The Information earlier reported on their relationship.

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Chen, 50, spent almost two decades at Super Micro and climbed the sales ranks after joining the San Jose, Calif., company in 2008. She graduated from Fudan University in China before working at U.S. telecom and tech companies. As chief growth officer, she oversaw the Super Micro sales team that dealt with some of its biggest customers.

“I dealt with Super Micro’s customers and the customer decided the chips they bought,” Chen told the Journal in an email. “I was not involved in the selection or procurement of the chips.”

Puri, 72, joined Nvidia in 2005 after two decades at Sun Microsystems and roles at other tech giants. At the time he was dating Chen, Puri was head of Nvidia’s global sales team, which was responsible for deciding allocation of the latest chips to customers. In July, he posted on LinkedIn that he was stepping back from his role but would remain a senior adviser to Nvidia.

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A billboard outside the Super Micro headquarters in San Jose, Calif.

In a statement, Super Micro said Chen “did not manage Supermicro’s overall relationship with Nvidia or our procurement of Nvidia GPUs. Our relationship with Nvidia spans dozens of teams, functions and projects.” The company also said the allocation of Nvidia chips to Super Micro customers was determined by a multi-department process.

Chen attended Nvidia’s annual conference in March where she talked about the close ties between the companies. “We have the next generation of AI factories based on Nvidia’s technology,” she said in a video that was posted on Super Micro’s YouTube channel.

Weeks after the Nvidia conference, Chen left Super Micro and was named the CEO of cloud services company ChronoScale. That company was spun out of Applied Digital, another Nvidia partner.

While at Super Micro, Chen had been instrumental in helping Applied Digital set up its cloud business, said Wes Cummins, the CEO of Applied Digital and chairman of ChronoScale. She “went to bat” with Nvidia on behalf of Applied Digital and Super Micro’s other customers, said Cummins, who praised Chen as highly competent.

“Salespeople for servers want to get those delivered to their customers,” Cummins said. He acknowledged her personal relationship with Puri created the appearance of a conflict of interest, but said he wasn’t aware that Super Micro had received any special treatment from Nvidia.

In his experience, Cummins said that Nvidia takes conflicts of interest seriously. Chen’s relationship with Puri has prevented ChronoScale and Applied Digital from taking advantage of some Nvidia assistance to customers due to the disclosed conflict of interest, he said.

The relationship between Puri and Chen was an open secret, according to people who worked with them. They were photographed together in 2024 at the San Francisco Opera for its annual masked gala. The pair posed and smiled, arm in arm.

A few weeks after their marriage and the Super Micro indictment was unsealed, the couple was photographed together in April, along with other Nvidia executives and their spouses, at a gala for the California Academy of Sciences.

Write to Katherine Long at katherine.long@wsj.com and Rolfe Winkler at Rolfe.Winkler@wsj.com