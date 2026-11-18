“Even with these gap fillers,” said Shore, “it’s going to be a challenge.”

It is also working with L3Harris to try out Enka and other rayon sources that could work as “gap fillers” for PAC-3 MSEs until Ariane’s U.S. factory opens, Shore said. They are putting contenders through suites of tests, but nothing has crossed the finish line.

As the defense market heats up, Park’s betting big on missiles. Although its Kansas factory has spare capacity, the company will build a new $65 million plant in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, defense officials are encouraging production of aerospace-grade rayon in the U.S. that will meet environmental standards. Both Ronner and William Kaukler, the University of Alabama engineer, say they are working on green alternatives but their efforts remain nascent.

“If you need more, you need to let me know as soon as you possibly can,” he said he has told various parties interested in the rayon. “As it sits now, there’s an ending sometime in ‘28.”

The bulk buy postponed Enka’s plant closure in Germany, but not for long, according to Ronner.

Ronner said he jumped on a plane to Europe the next week to find a solution. U.S. defense contractors and the Pentagon eventually committed to buying enough rayon for Enka to justify keeping its factory running, with the Pentagon promising to purchase more than 470,000 pounds of the fabric over a two-year period.

On Jan. 9 last year, Enka executives called their sole importer in the U.S., New Jersey-based ICF Mercantile, to say they were planning to shut down production. “For me, it’s a day that lives in infamy,” said ICF chief executive Dave Ronner.

The U.S. defense industry has one other major source of rayon which is also European, Enka, based in Obernburg, Germany. But that isn’t qualified for use in PAC-3 MSE—and the company is in trouble. Enka’s main business is supplying rayon for men’s suits and women’s high fashion, which took a severe hit after the Covid pandemic popularized working from home.

Ariane didn’t respond to specific questions for this story. It said it is ready to expand production capacities, including the possibility of adding manufacturing facilities outside of its core countries France and Germany.

For Ariane, funneling more of its current output to the U.S. would mean taking away allocations from top-priority clients at home, including the French military.

Earlier this year, Shore brokered a call between the Pentagon and Ariane executives, who reluctantly agreed to speak after a few requests. A Pentagon official pressed the executives for more supplies and an accelerated timeline for the factory. They said they couldn’t do much more, according to Shore, who was briefed on the call.

If all goes to plan, the facility will open around 2030. “The big problem is that nobody wants to wait 3½ years,” said Shore.

Park has sought to nudge up supplies, starting with a $5 million advance to help fund a new production line at Ariane’s French factory. That’s expected to begin rolling out rayon in 2028, though output will be nowhere near enough to satiate U.S. demand. After extensive talks, Ariane has also signed a preliminary agreement to build a U.S. factory, backed by a promised $25 million advance from Park, Shore said.

“We see these numbers all the time,” said Shore. “They’re not good numbers.”

Park felt the shift acutely to what it calls a “new world order” of demand, which it describes as “hyper and frenetic.” “In all our years, we have never seen anything like this,” it said in a July investor presentation. On frequent calls with L3Harris, Shore brainstorms ideas on how to bridge the supply gap.

Rolls of Ariane’s shiny black Raycarb occupy a corner of the warehouse, occasionally shedding small puffs of carbon. When their turn comes for processing, they are dipped in a phenolic resin, cured in a 40-foot “treater”—a custom-built combination of ovens and cooling systems—then rerolled and shipped to L3Harris.

Sixty air-conditioning units hum away atop Park Aerospace’s factory complex in south-central Kansas, keeping the air inside below 80 degrees Fahrenheit and 20% humidity against summer temperatures that can reach into stifling triple digits.

To show its commitment, the Pentagon shifted to longer, multiyear contracts. It awarded Lockheed a deal to more than triple production of PAC-3 MSEs to about 2,000 a year by the end of 2030. While the orders took shape, however, the Iran war drained inventories, increasing the urgency to replenish. Interceptor shortages left Ukraine exposed.

Responding to this new reality meant tossing out old calculations and overhauling a sclerotic arms-acquisition system. America’s defense giants were leery at first. In preceding decades, the government had surged orders during spasms of conflict, only to cut back sharply afterward.

Most frightening was the prospect of prolonged wars, or conflict on multiple fronts, between well-equipped adversaries, such as the U.S. and China.

Some in the Pentagon foresaw a problem. To determine how many missiles of each type to buy every year, U.S. defense planners had long relied on a formula based on post-Cold War assumptions about likely levels of conflict around the globe. Those assumptions were eroding.

The rayon problem wouldn’t rear its head for many years. Then, in 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian barrages pushed Kyiv to ask the U.S. for a Patriot missile battery. It quickly proved effective against Russian ballistic missiles and more-maneuverable hypersonic projectiles.

Snecma joined with a U.S. materials company—later folded into Park Aerospace—to get a resin-coated version of C2 qualified for Patriot rocket nozzles in 2005. Snecma later became part of ArianeGroup.

Snecma’s product, which it called C2, matched or beat NARC rayon in tests. Perhaps more important, the company could be confident that European enthusiasm for high-performance car tires would ensure steady supplies of fiber.

One promising candidate was a French aerospace engine maker, Snecma Propulsion Solide, which had been experimenting with ablative materials made from high-tenacity rayon fibers used in car tires. NASA previously tested tire-cord rayon and found it lacked strength, but Snecma developed a proprietary treatment that solved the problem.

With the stockpile dwindling in the mid-2000s and no major U.S. options left, the Pentagon had to look abroad for new supplies.

The void was filled by North American Rayon Corp., which produced rocket-ready rayon out of a factory in Elizabethton, Tenn. But it, too, started to stumble financially in the mid-1990s. NASA and the Pentagon stockpiled NARC rayon until the company wound down production in 1998.

For most of the Cold War, the sole producer of aerospace-grade rayon in North America was a textile factory on the banks of the Shenandoah River in Front Royal, Va. After the factory fell on hard times in the 1980s, NASA and the Department of Defense pooled $38 million to keep it running, but state authorities shut it down in 1989 for discharging dangerous chemicals into the river.

Making rayon suitable for rockets is trickier than spinning fabric for clothing. Fibers have to be long and continuous. They also have to be washed free of impurities, which produces toxic runoff.

“It’s so strong and so resistant to temperature,” said William Kaukler, an aerospace engineer at the University of Alabama, Huntsville. “You can throw the highest-energy fuel through there.”

Researchers at the American chemical company Union Carbide discovered in 1958 that the same rayon, when slowly baked in a vacuum, transforms into a form of carbon fiber that can resist extremely high temperatures. Plastered inside a rocket nozzle, it forms an ablative barrier that burns off gradually while protecting the motor from melting as the fuel burns at temperatures above 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rayon feels unlikely as a chokepoint in munitions production. It’s so intensely flammable in its brushed form that knockoff “torch sweaters,” made of easily ignited rayon masquerading as wool, sparked consumer panic and a Federal Trade Commission investigation in the 1950s.

“There’s a lot of testing that’s involved,” said Shore. “You could go down the path for two years, everything’s looking good—then at the last test it fails, and now you’re back to the drawing board.”

This process isn’t like building a car engine, where the manufacturer can buy pistons from a second supplier if the first supplier runs out. Even a tiny flaw in the structure of a solid rocket motor can cause a Patriot interceptor to veer off course, which means each component has to go through a rigorous selection process to be qualified.

Ariane then sells the blackened rolls it calls Raycarb to Park Aerospace, its lone North American distributor. Park coats the material with a custom-designed resin inside a temperature-controlled facility in Newton, Kan., before sending it on to L3Harris, which carefully layers it inside the nozzles of solid rocket motors bound for Lockheed’s Patriot factory.

Rayon used in the PAC-3 MSE begins its life as strands of fiber at a factory in the Czech Republic owned by a Thailand-based chemicals conglomerate. That yarn makes its way to France to be woven into fabric. The ArianeGroup, a joint venture between European aerospace giants Airbus and Safran, carbonizes the fabric at its facility near Bordeaux.

While Lockheed builds the interceptor, it relies on Boeing for the seekers lodged in each missile’s nose that help it to home in on incoming projectiles. L3Harris’ dual-pulse solid rocket motor extends its range. There are energetics and electronics, castings and chemical precursors, micro-thrusters and motion controllers, and a dizzying array of other inputs—each with their own supply chains.

Priced at about $4 million apiece, each interceptor of the latest model, PAC-3 MSE, takes roughly two years and many hundreds of components to make.

The PAC-3 is a hit-to-kill interceptor, which means it slams into an incoming target—a ballistic missile, for example—to destroy it. By end-July, the U.S. had rapidly burned through its already-stretched inventory, leaving it roughly 65% smaller than before the Iran war began in February, according to estimates by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

“‘How many do they have left, Brian? Because I’ve heard a lot of stuff,’” Shore said a physician asked him on a recent visit.

The U.S. faces urgent interceptor demands today, not just for its own armed forces but also a host of allies, including Ukraine. Concern around the Patriot crunch has grown so prominent, Park Aerospace CEO Shore is fielding questions about it even at doctor’s appointments.

The Pentagon said in a statement that it is “continually working on supply chain resilience and qualifying new suppliers.” L3Harris said it is confident it will “maintain the materials needed to produce at quantities required, through at least the end of our 7-year framework agreement.” The company said it was on target to qualify an additional source of rayon, but didn’t say how long that would take.

The Pentagon is scrambling to reverse the decadeslong drawdown. It inked a seven-year deal with Lockheed Martin, which makes the most advanced Patriot missile, and another with L3Harris, which supplies solid rocket motors for those missiles, to accelerate production. It is also reaching out directly to third- and fourth-tier suppliers to try to ease bottlenecks hidden beneath the surface.

This also means a failure at one supplier—a natural disaster, workers’ strike or bankruptcy—could have cascading effects across a number of weapons.

Data from March by defense software company Air shows how high-stakes missile programs rely on largely the same cluster of vendors. More than 70% of second-tier suppliers for the newest generation of Patriot missiles, the PAC-3, also supply Thaad, another interceptor the U.S. has expended and wants in large quantities. The overlap is even more acute in the third tier.

In the decade preceding a 2022 Pentagon report on the subject, the number of small businesses in the U.S. defense industrial base shrank by 40%.

Their once-dense supplier networks shrank as specialized manufacturers and machine shops quit defense work or went out of business entirely. The closures were exacerbated by a broader manufacturing shift overseas, from the processing of minerals and mixing of chemicals to the production of cables, coatings, casings and chips. Workers in America with niche skills lost their jobs, sweeping away decades of know-how.

The material in question wasn’t the breezy fabric in your favorite Hawaiian shirt. The Pentagon was focused instead on a carbonized version capable of withstanding temperatures in the thousands of degrees, which is critical for making high-end Patriot interceptors sought after around the world for missile defense.

Earlier this year, a senior Pentagon official met with a vendor far down the supply chain of a top U.S. missile maker for an urgent conversation. The subject: rayon.

Earlier this year, a senior Pentagon official met with a vendor far down the supply chain of a top U.S. missile maker for an urgent conversation. The subject: rayon.

PREMIUM The struggle to find enough rayon for Patriot missiles is emblematic of the challenges the U.S. faces in quickly surging production of critical munitions.

The material in question wasn’t the breezy fabric in your favorite Hawaiian shirt. The Pentagon was focused instead on a carbonized version capable of withstanding temperatures in the thousands of degrees, which is critical for making high-end Patriot interceptors sought after around the world for missile defense.

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Only one rayon product of this kind is approved for use in the most advanced Patriot missiles, and it comes from the Kansas factory of a single supplier, Park Aerospace. With Patriot stockpiles shrinking, the Pentagon official pushed Park for more rayon to help ramp up missile production. It soon became clear that the company’s hands were tied.

The problem lay not in Kansas but thousands of miles across the Atlantic near the vineyards of Bordeaux in France. That’s where Park’s supplier, ArianeGroup—a maker of space rockets and ballistic missiles—produces the carbonized rayon fabric, which it then ships to Park for further processing. ArianeGroup had been clear that supply was limited.

While the Pentagon isn’t shy about applying pressure to get what it wants, Park’s chief executive, Brian Shore, was certain that approach wouldn’t work with Ariane.

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“They’re a French company,” said Shore in an interview. “They can’t be bullied. They’ll just shut down on you.”

The struggle to find enough rayon for Patriot missiles is emblematic of the challenges the U.S. faces in quickly surging production of critical munitions. Supply chains are riddled with chokepoints. One or two components made by suppliers several levels down can gum up the works. In many cases, those products come from outside the U.S. via complex webs of companies, with few or no ready American alternatives.

Overhauling this fragile industrial base to achieve record new rates of production is a herculean task. Hundreds of subcontractors need to ramp up in unison, in many cases by expanding factories or building new ones from scratch. Finding alternative materials and putting them through batteries of tests to meet ultraprecise standards can be a long, costly undertaking.

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To be ready to surge today, companies needed to have launched a new munitions plan five or more years ago, one defense executive said. Another likened the effort to pushing a basketball through a garden hose.

The hose was once bigger. After the Soviet Union collapsed, U.S. policymakers sought a “peace dividend.” At a 1993 meeting that came to be known in national-security circles as the Last Supper, Clinton administration officials informed industry bigwigs of their plans to slash military spending. Over the next quarter-century, top-tier American aerospace and defense companies consolidated, falling from 51 to just five primary contractors.

Chart 1

Their once-dense supplier networks shrank as specialized manufacturers and machine shops quit defense work or went out of business entirely. The closures were exacerbated by a broader manufacturing shift overseas, from the processing of minerals and mixing of chemicals to the production of cables, coatings, casings and chips. Workers in America with niche skills lost their jobs, sweeping away decades of know-how.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the decade preceding a 2022 Pentagon report on the subject, the number of small businesses in the U.S. defense industrial base shrank by 40%.

Data from March by defense software company Air shows how high-stakes missile programs rely on largely the same cluster of vendors. More than 70% of second-tier suppliers for the newest generation of Patriot missiles, the PAC-3, also supply Thaad, another interceptor the U.S. has expended and wants in large quantities. The overlap is even more acute in the third tier.

This also means a failure at one supplier—a natural disaster, workers’ strike or bankruptcy—could have cascading effects across a number of weapons.

Chart 2

The Pentagon is scrambling to reverse the decadeslong drawdown. It inked a seven-year deal with Lockheed Martin, which makes the most advanced Patriot missile, and another with L3Harris, which supplies solid rocket motors for those missiles, to accelerate production. It is also reaching out directly to third- and fourth-tier suppliers to try to ease bottlenecks hidden beneath the surface.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Pentagon said in a statement that it is “continually working on supply chain resilience and qualifying new suppliers.” L3Harris said it is confident it will “maintain the materials needed to produce at quantities required, through at least the end of our 7-year framework agreement.” The company said it was on target to qualify an additional source of rayon, but didn’t say how long that would take.

The U.S. faces urgent interceptor demands today, not just for its own armed forces but also a host of allies, including Ukraine. Concern around the Patriot crunch has grown so prominent, Park Aerospace CEO Shore is fielding questions about it even at doctor’s appointments.

“‘How many do they have left, Brian? Because I’ve heard a lot of stuff,’” Shore said a physician asked him on a recent visit.

Rocket science

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The PAC-3 is a hit-to-kill interceptor, which means it slams into an incoming target—a ballistic missile, for example—to destroy it. By end-July, the U.S. had rapidly burned through its already-stretched inventory, leaving it roughly 65% smaller than before the Iran war began in February, according to estimates by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

Priced at about $4 million apiece, each interceptor of the latest model, PAC-3 MSE, takes roughly two years and many hundreds of components to make.

While Lockheed builds the interceptor, it relies on Boeing for the seekers lodged in each missile’s nose that help it to home in on incoming projectiles. L3Harris’ dual-pulse solid rocket motor extends its range. There are energetics and electronics, castings and chemical precursors, micro-thrusters and motion controllers, and a dizzying array of other inputs—each with their own supply chains.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rayon used in the PAC-3 MSE begins its life as strands of fiber at a factory in the Czech Republic owned by a Thailand-based chemicals conglomerate. That yarn makes its way to France to be woven into fabric. The ArianeGroup, a joint venture between European aerospace giants Airbus and Safran, carbonizes the fabric at its facility near Bordeaux.

Ariane then sells the blackened rolls it calls Raycarb to Park Aerospace, its lone North American distributor. Park coats the material with a custom-designed resin inside a temperature-controlled facility in Newton, Kan., before sending it on to L3Harris, which carefully layers it inside the nozzles of solid rocket motors bound for Lockheed’s Patriot factory.

This process isn’t like building a car engine, where the manufacturer can buy pistons from a second supplier if the first supplier runs out. Even a tiny flaw in the structure of a solid rocket motor can cause a Patriot interceptor to veer off course, which means each component has to go through a rigorous selection process to be qualified.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There’s a lot of testing that’s involved,” said Shore. “You could go down the path for two years, everything’s looking good—then at the last test it fails, and now you’re back to the drawing board.”

Rayon feels unlikely as a chokepoint in munitions production. It’s so intensely flammable in its brushed form that knockoff “torch sweaters,” made of easily ignited rayon masquerading as wool, sparked consumer panic and a Federal Trade Commission investigation in the 1950s.

Researchers at the American chemical company Union Carbide discovered in 1958 that the same rayon, when slowly baked in a vacuum, transforms into a form of carbon fiber that can resist extremely high temperatures. Plastered inside a rocket nozzle, it forms an ablative barrier that burns off gradually while protecting the motor from melting as the fuel burns at temperatures above 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

“It’s so strong and so resistant to temperature,” said William Kaukler, an aerospace engineer at the University of Alabama, Huntsville. “You can throw the highest-energy fuel through there.”

Making rayon suitable for rockets is trickier than spinning fabric for clothing. Fibers have to be long and continuous. They also have to be washed free of impurities, which produces toxic runoff.

For most of the Cold War, the sole producer of aerospace-grade rayon in North America was a textile factory on the banks of the Shenandoah River in Front Royal, Va. After the factory fell on hard times in the 1980s, NASA and the Department of Defense pooled $38 million to keep it running, but state authorities shut it down in 1989 for discharging dangerous chemicals into the river.

The void was filled by North American Rayon Corp., which produced rocket-ready rayon out of a factory in Elizabethton, Tenn. But it, too, started to stumble financially in the mid-1990s. NASA and the Pentagon stockpiled NARC rayon until the company wound down production in 1998.

French connection

With the stockpile dwindling in the mid-2000s and no major U.S. options left, the Pentagon had to look abroad for new supplies.

One promising candidate was a French aerospace engine maker, Snecma Propulsion Solide, which had been experimenting with ablative materials made from high-tenacity rayon fibers used in car tires. NASA previously tested tire-cord rayon and found it lacked strength, but Snecma developed a proprietary treatment that solved the problem.

Snecma’s product, which it called C2, matched or beat NARC rayon in tests. Perhaps more important, the company could be confident that European enthusiasm for high-performance car tires would ensure steady supplies of fiber.

Snecma joined with a U.S. materials company—later folded into Park Aerospace—to get a resin-coated version of C2 qualified for Patriot rocket nozzles in 2005. Snecma later became part of ArianeGroup.

The rayon problem wouldn’t rear its head for many years. Then, in 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian barrages pushed Kyiv to ask the U.S. for a Patriot missile battery. It quickly proved effective against Russian ballistic missiles and more-maneuverable hypersonic projectiles.

Some in the Pentagon foresaw a problem. To determine how many missiles of each type to buy every year, U.S. defense planners had long relied on a formula based on post-Cold War assumptions about likely levels of conflict around the globe. Those assumptions were eroding.

Most frightening was the prospect of prolonged wars, or conflict on multiple fronts, between well-equipped adversaries, such as the U.S. and China.

A Patriot launcher at an undisclosed location in Ukraine in 2024.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kyiv earlier this year using some 50 missiles and hundreds of drones.

Responding to this new reality meant tossing out old calculations and overhauling a sclerotic arms-acquisition system. America’s defense giants were leery at first. In preceding decades, the government had surged orders during spasms of conflict, only to cut back sharply afterward.

To show its commitment, the Pentagon shifted to longer, multiyear contracts. It awarded Lockheed a deal to more than triple production of PAC-3 MSEs to about 2,000 a year by the end of 2030. While the orders took shape, however, the Iran war drained inventories, increasing the urgency to replenish. Interceptor shortages left Ukraine exposed.

‘Not good numbers’

Sixty air-conditioning units hum away atop Park Aerospace’s factory complex in south-central Kansas, keeping the air inside below 80 degrees Fahrenheit and 20% humidity against summer temperatures that can reach into stifling triple digits.

Rolls of Ariane’s shiny black Raycarb occupy a corner of the warehouse, occasionally shedding small puffs of carbon. When their turn comes for processing, they are dipped in a phenolic resin, cured in a 40-foot “treater”—a custom-built combination of ovens and cooling systems—then rerolled and shipped to L3Harris.

Park felt the shift acutely to what it calls a “new world order” of demand, which it describes as “hyper and frenetic.” “In all our years, we have never seen anything like this,” it said in a July investor presentation. On frequent calls with L3Harris, Shore brainstorms ideas on how to bridge the supply gap.

“We see these numbers all the time,” said Shore. “They’re not good numbers.”

Park has sought to nudge up supplies, starting with a $5 million advance to help fund a new production line at Ariane’s French factory. That’s expected to begin rolling out rayon in 2028, though output will be nowhere near enough to satiate U.S. demand. After extensive talks, Ariane has also signed a preliminary agreement to build a U.S. factory, backed by a promised $25 million advance from Park, Shore said.

If all goes to plan, the facility will open around 2030. “The big problem is that nobody wants to wait 3½ years,” said Shore.

Earlier this year, Shore brokered a call between the Pentagon and Ariane executives, who reluctantly agreed to speak after a few requests. A Pentagon official pressed the executives for more supplies and an accelerated timeline for the factory. They said they couldn’t do much more, according to Shore, who was briefed on the call.

For Ariane, funneling more of its current output to the U.S. would mean taking away allocations from top-priority clients at home, including the French military.

Ariane didn’t respond to specific questions for this story. It said it is ready to expand production capacities, including the possibility of adding manufacturing facilities outside of its core countries France and Germany.

High fashion

The U.S. defense industry has one other major source of rayon which is also European, Enka, based in Obernburg, Germany. But that isn’t qualified for use in PAC-3 MSE—and the company is in trouble. Enka’s main business is supplying rayon for men’s suits and women’s high fashion, which took a severe hit after the Covid pandemic popularized working from home.

On Jan. 9 last year, Enka executives called their sole importer in the U.S., New Jersey-based ICF Mercantile, to say they were planning to shut down production. “For me, it’s a day that lives in infamy,” said ICF chief executive Dave Ronner.

Ronner said he jumped on a plane to Europe the next week to find a solution. U.S. defense contractors and the Pentagon eventually committed to buying enough rayon for Enka to justify keeping its factory running, with the Pentagon promising to purchase more than 470,000 pounds of the fabric over a two-year period.

The bulk buy postponed Enka’s plant closure in Germany, but not for long, according to Ronner.

“If you need more, you need to let me know as soon as you possibly can,” he said he has told various parties interested in the rayon. “As it sits now, there’s an ending sometime in ‘28.”

Meanwhile, defense officials are encouraging production of aerospace-grade rayon in the U.S. that will meet environmental standards. Both Ronner and William Kaukler, the University of Alabama engineer, say they are working on green alternatives but their efforts remain nascent.

As the defense market heats up, Park’s betting big on missiles. Although its Kansas factory has spare capacity, the company will build a new $65 million plant in Oklahoma.

It is also working with L3Harris to try out Enka and other rayon sources that could work as “gap fillers” for PAC-3 MSEs until Ariane’s U.S. factory opens, Shore said. They are putting contenders through suites of tests, but nothing has crossed the finish line.

“Even with these gap fillers,” said Shore, “it’s going to be a challenge.”

Write to Niharika Mandhana at niharika.mandhana@wsj.com, Josh Chin at Josh.Chin@wsj.com and Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com