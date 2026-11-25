IN THE DAYS before the USS Abraham Lincoln, an American aircraft-carrier, docked near the resort of Pattaya in September, sex workers from across Thailand gathered in anticipation of a surge in demand. Some 5,000 sailors and marines were due to get their first shore leave after more than eight gruelling months at sea, including combat operations around the Persian Gulf. Many recalled how American troops taking leave in the town during the Vietnam war had first turned it into a

Chart 1

The starkest evidence of this trend was released on November 24th, with the publication of some of the findings of Britain’s latest National Surveys of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles (Natsal). The survey, one of the world’s biggest and most detailed regular investigations of sex, found that Britons were going at it a third less often than in 2010 and about half as often as in 1990. The average Brit had sex twice a month in 2022-24, down from three times a month in 2010 and an average of four times in 1990. This is a much bigger decline than would have been expected from Britain’s rising median age, with intercourse declining across many age groups.

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The hot-blooded may scoff that limp libidos are as English as cucumber sandwiches, but in fact sex is on the decline in just about every country where researchers have looked into it. In France, whose inhabitants supposedly speak the language of love, sexually active people were doing the deed 25% less often in 2023 than two decades before (though still almost twice a week). In Finland researchers conducting the FINSEX survey, which has been running since 1971, have found that sexual frequency has fallen from almost six times a month in 1992 to less than four times in 2023. Researchers conducting the first CZECHSEX survey in 2024 discovered “surprisingly low” levels of hanky-panky. The average Czech, it turned out, was having sex less than once a month.

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The trend is long-established. Almost a decade ago Jean Twenge of San Diego State University and her co-authors found that in the early 2010s Americans were having sex nine fewer times each year on average than in the 1990s. Japan has been lamenting its loss of libido for decades. Yet the explanations remain hotly debated. “We’re showing changes that we don’t fully understand yet,” says Soazig Clifton, the academic director of Natsal.

Mooted reasons include the distraction of smartphones and streaming services and a preference for pornography and masturbation. Yet there is little evidence for such theories. In fact, the rich world’s cooling ardour is probably caused by a variety of factors, some of which may apply only to certain groups of people and many of which have little obvious connection to the bedroom.

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Take young adults. One of the most striking findings in the Natsal data is the rapid increase in the share of people aged 16-24 who have never had sex, which doubled among women over the past decade, from 19% to 38%, and increased from 18% to 28% among men. This, too, is an international trend (see chart 2). In Japan the share of unmarried women aged 20-24 who have never had sex rose to 55% in 2025, from less than 40% in 2005.

This reverses a three-decade trend across much of the rich world of people starting to have sex at an ever-younger age. America, among other countries, has seen the age start to rise again. In France, where the median age of first intercourse fell from 20 for women in the 1960s to just over 17 in the 2010s, it has since climbed back over 18 for women.

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“The sex recession looks less like Gen Z losing interest, and more like them lacking opportunity,” says Rhonda Balzarini of the Kinsey Institute, a sex-research centre. “Desire is there, access to partners is not.” This is because far more young people are single than in previous generations. In America, for instance, the share of 18- to 29-year-olds living with a partner fell by ten percentage points to 32% in the decade to 2024. Last year The Economist calculated that a slowdown in coupling rates around the world between 2017 and 2025 had created 100m more single people than if they had stayed constant. There seem to be many contributing factors. The covid-19 pandemic robbed many young people of the opportunity to socialise and date at a formative age. Dating apps, counter-intuitively, can make it harder to find a mate because they let users filter out potential partners using arbitrary criteria, such as being any less than six feet tall. Smartphones may also play a part by sucking up time that would otherwise have been used to socialise in person. At any rate, there is a strong correlation between smartphone use and loneliness among adolescents.

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Sexual deliberation

Daniel Cox of the Survey Centre on American Life, a conservative think-tank, argues that the culprit is a culture that has taught young people to prioritise their own individual achievement and needs. In his book “Generation Uncoupled”, he notes that whereas a majority of people aged 65 and above told pollsters that their parents thought they were “mostly average”, just 36% of young adults say the same. This parental ego-stroking, he believes, has made young people pickier and so less likely to find a partner who meets their standards. “If you tend to think very highly of what you are bringing to the table…and you think you have limitless potential alternatives, then that just encourages cutting and running really early,” he says.

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Chart 2

The problem is not just a decline in coupling. Single people are having less sex than they used to, in the form of one-night stands. In China in 2020, for example, 20% of young men (aged 18-25) and 17% of young women said that they had had casual sex at least once. A survey last year found that that proportion had fallen to 8% for men and 4% for women.

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Scott South of the University of Albany and Lei Lei of Rutgers University have calculated that in America singlehood accounts for only about a third of the decline in the amount of sex young people are having. They have also looked for correlations between other activities and the decline in casual sex. They found that young people who have less sex tend to drink less and, especially for men, play computer games more. “When a generation drinks less and goes out less, some of the settings and the liquid courage that used to make sex happen are simply gone,” says Ms Balzarini.

Less drinking may lead directly to less sex, or they may both be reflections of Gen Z’s unusual caution. John Holmes of the University of Sheffield has found that since the 2000s young people have turned away from a wide range of “risk behaviours”, such as drinking, smoking, taking drugs and having sex. This is not all bad, even in terms of their sex lives. Young people who drink more heavily are not just more likely to have sex earlier, they are also more likely to have sex that they later regret, fall pregnant at a young age and suffer sexual assaults.

“You have to just keep in mind that we just got done spending 50 years urging people to avoid non-marital sex, to use contraception, to not drink and drive and to not use illegal drugs,” says Philip Cohen, a sociologist at the University of Maryland. “Maybe we should consider the possibility that some of that actually worked.”

Another explanation for Gen Z’s caution may be more intensive and intrusive parenting than other generations experienced. Many parents track their kids via apps on their phones, even as young adults; one study found that 36% of American college students were being tracked. “Mom’s omnipresence” leaves some feeling they are being monitored, which constrains their behaviour, Mr Holmes argues.

This style of parenting appears to have made Gen Z less independent. Its members spent less time playing unsupervised as children and have been learning to drive and getting part-time jobs later in life than previous generations. Mr Cohen sees a pattern of “extended adolescence and delayed adulthood”. He notes that young people are slower these days to finish their education, move out of their parents’ home, start forming couples or have their first child.

In Britain, for instance, the share of 15- to 34-year-olds still living with their parents climbed from 36% to 42% between 1996 and 2020. That naturally impinges on their sex lives. A survey of Americans aged 18-29 by the Kinsey Institute found that 64% of those living with their parents had not had any sex in the previous three months, compared with just 27% of those living alone.

There is a third strand to the sexual recession, however, beyond growing singlehood and risk-aversion among the young. Couples of all generations report that they are having sex less often. The reasons why are hotly debated.

One theory holds that other forms of sexual gratification, such as masturbation and pornography, are supplanting intercourse. It is true that masturbation appears to be on the rise. In Britain 59% of sexually experienced women said they had masturbated recently, according to the latest Natsal data. That is up from 41% a decade earlier. (Among men the rate increased by six percentage points to 84%.) A similar shift has occurred in France, where the share of women who say they have ever masturbated rose from 57% in 2006 to 73% in 2023 (among French men the rate rose from 90% to 93%).

Viewing porn has also become more common, mainly among men. In Britain half of young women and almost nine in ten young men say they have watched porn in the past year. There is presumably considerable overlap with those who masturbate.

Yet there is no evidence that people who use porn or masturbate are less inclined to have sex with other people. In fact, the opposite seems true. Dr Twenge of San Diego State University has found that people who watch more porn also have more sex. So do women who masturbate more. As for men, other researchers find the causality runs the other way: those who do not have as much sex as they would like compensate by masturbating more.

Another possibility is that time spent on screens, both big and small, is cannibalising time spent between the sheets. “Netflix and chill” often means just that. “Between the 24-hour availability of entertainment and the temptation to use smartphones and social media, sexual activity may not be as attractive as it once was,” Dr Twenge speculated in a commentary for the JAMA Open Network. “Put simply, there are now many more choices of things to do in the late evening than there once were.” Yet she acknowledged that there is no evidence to prove this theory. Others point out that the sexual recession started well before smartphones and streaming services became widespread.

The jury is still out on the role of “sexting”, too, which is done by men and women across all age groups. “Together with declines in in-person sex, this might signal a shift away from partnered physical intimacy, towards more solo and online sexual behaviour,” Natsal’s researchers noted in a paper published in the Lancet, a medical journal. They think further study is needed.

Some have sought to look at who is having more or better sex in the hope of explaining why most of us are not. Researchers in Finland, for instance, found that the Finns having the most sex (6-7 times a month) were those who were in steady relationships but not living with their partners. Yet that finding should not encourage couples to live apart: many of the lucky Finns were probably in relatively new relationships. There is plenty of evidence that the longer a couple is together, the less sex they have, even when adjusting for age.

Religious married couples are another group that may be weathering the sex recession in America better than most, according to researchers from the Institute for Family Studies, a think-tank that promotes marriage. Although religious singles tend to have less sex, those who are married “are having more sex and more satisfying sex”, says Brad Wilcox, a fellow at the institute. “That’s in part because they treat sex and marriage as sacred,” he argues, but also because such couples are likely to feel more connected by shared experiences, such as attending church together. He found that, compared with secular couples, religious women are more likely to “co-operate” with their husband’s desire for sex, but also that when they clearly said they did not want sex, that their husband was more likely to respect that, too.

Still, evidence for this is mixed. In Britain, researchers found no link between religion and the amount of sex married couples have. Religious women were more satisfied with their sex lives, however, according to a study published in the Journal of Sex Research in 2022.

Erectile disjuncture

Another explanation for the decline in sex among couples is that fewer people are having it when they do not want to. In France the share of women who have intercourse often or sometimes to please a partner, even if they are not feeling very jiggy themselves, fell by seven percentage points between 2006 and 2023 (though to a still-high 44%, versus 23% for men). “I don’t use the term sex recession, because it’s not like the economy, where we assume growth is good,” says Mr Cohen. “A good reason [for the decline] is that throughout history lots of people had sex that they didn’t want to have.”

But the amount of sex people want to have presumably changes with their circumstances. That raises another possibility: that one or other half of a couple may often simply feel too tired. A study published in JAMA by some of the leading researchers in the field blamed “the stress and busyness of modern life in which leisure, work and intimate relationships need to be juggled”.

Anyone who has had a baby or raised small children will know just how crushing sleep-deprivation can be for desire. A large study in Germany, for example, found that the younger their youngest child was (up to the age of six), the less sex couples had. “Parenting has become more tiring, more work, and we have this development that women are working more,” says one of the authors, Claudia Schmiedeberg of Heidelberg University.

Time-use data in America between 1975 and 2018 show a relentless rise in the amount of time spent parenting, with millennial mothers (those born between 1981 and 1996) spending 52% more time with their children than baby-boomer mothers. Millennial fathers spent twice as much time parenting as their grandfathers’ generation did—although baby-boomer fathers did not parent much. At the same time, women are working at least as long hours as previous generations did.

The extra time has to come at the expense of other activities, usually leisure and time spent with a partner. That matters because one of the big predictors of how much sex couples have is the quality of their relationships (which correlates negatively with having school-age children). An intensive study in which heterosexual couples kept diaries recording things like their mood, levels of stress and whether they were feeling amorous found that “the sexual desire of women depended on how much satisfaction, closeness and commitment she experienced toward her partner during the day and on a previous day.” The most potent aphrodisiac, it seems, is not a lacy negligée, flowers or chocolates, but attention, compassion and a sharing of the burdens of married life.

This may explain why sex has fallen most in places like Japan, which has both a demanding work culture (30% of men and 15% of women work more than 50 hours a week) and a widespread expectation that women should do most childcare and housework. The most common reason married Japanese women give for not having sex with their husbands is that it is “too much bother”. (Japanese men’s most common reason for abstinence was that their partner “did not want to”.)

The sexual recession, in short, appears to have many causes. Among the young and single there seems to be a market failure in dating. Young people also tend to be more cautious about sex, just as they are about many other activities. Among couples, the problem may not be in the bedroom so much as in the office, nursery and kitchen. In all cases, however, an activity hard-wired into our behaviour by evolution appears to be losing some of its allure.