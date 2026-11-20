The cascade of tech outages—from air-traffic control, to email, to online banking—in recent days has prompted dark fear of an AI cataclysm. The widespread anxiety is an opportunity for candor and credible reassurance from political leaders. Instead we’re getting a lesson in the price of declining trust in government.

The Trump Administration sent mixed messages from the start. “I don’t always believe in coincidences until I’m proven wrong,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Monday. He cited “98% certainty” this

Deep Dive Were the recent US technology outages caused by a coordinated cyberattack? Officials said they had found no evidence that the outages were connected or caused by a malicious actor. Emergency patches for vulnerabilities identified by AI may have contributed to some disruptions, but the incidents may also have been unrelated. Why did the technology outages raise concerns about government credibility? Administration officials gave mixed messages about the outages and whether people should prepare for a crisis. The article argues that earlier false or shifting claims had weakened public trust, making reassurance less convincing. Who replaced Sean Cairncross as national cyber director, and why? Kirsten Davies, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, was named as Cairncross’s successor. The administration said she had the skills for the role, while the change came amid scrutiny of its response to the outages.

President Trump a day later dismissed concerns about the banking outage. “It’s life,” he said. “When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.” On Wednesday he was asked about people stockpiling food. “Tell them to relax,” Mr. Trump said. “Everything’s good. These are individual events.” He added: “And I also think that the press is sort of having a lot of fun with it.”

The press has fanned public concern, as it always does. Tech glitches that wouldn’t have been news two weeks ago are now hyped as proof that everything is spinning out of control. Yet the Trump Administration was especially disjointed in its response, and it doesn’t have a large reservoir of credibility to tap in a crisis or panic.

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Mr. Trump sets the tone, and often it’s bluster, puffery and misdirection. The President asserts inflation is solved, makes false claims about U.S. elections, and alternates between declaring war or peace with Iran. That new arch Mr. Trump wants to build in Washington? It’s really going to be a “top grade Military Complex,” so judges better not get in the way. Mr. Trump is paying a price in lost credibility for talking this way throughout his Presidency.

The cost is that now, in a moment of enormous change and public anxiety, the U.S. government isn’t having an easy time convincing Americans there’s nothing deeper amiss. If the technological volatility gets bumpier, as it probably will, the Administration will miss that credibility even more. While the AI revolution holds enormous potential, some disruptions are likely. In this age of social media, rumors and conspiracy theories fly further and faster than ever. All the more reason to wish for a government the public believed.

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At least Secretary of State Marco Rubio finally offered more sober clarity, as did Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. Mr. Rubio on Tuesday called the tech glitches understandably “unsettling,” but he said: “We have no evidence, no indications of any kind, that these incidents are related to each other, or that any of them have anything to do with a malign actor.”

If Mr. Rubio weren’t already wearing so many important hats, he might be a candidate for something else.