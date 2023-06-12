These are world's friendliest (and unfriendliest) cities. Mumbai and Delhi…

Deciding to settle in a new city is always a scary thought. Leaving the familiarity of your city and shifting to a new place can be tough as your happiness ends up depending on the kindness of strangers. The new place could make you happy but it might also make you miss home if the city ends up being one of the world's unfriendliest. Petrifying, right? Dark clouds above India Gate in New Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

In a recent ranking of the Community Spirit Index, the names of the top friendliest cities in the world and the unfriendliest ones have been revealed. The lists have been prepared with 53 cities from different corners of the world and 6 metrics have been considered for the ranking. Let’s find out which are these cities!

Most friendly cities in the world

Toronto and Sydney are the No. 1 friendliest cities as per Preply which prepared the Community Spirit Index that solely focuses on different global cities and how non-natives find these places to be. Both Toronto and Sydney have scored a friendliness score of 7.97 out of 10. The top 10 friendliest cities in the world are:

Toronto Sydney Edinburgh Manchester New York Montreal Melbourne San Francisco Dublin Copenhagen

Mumbai and Delhi among the world’s least friendly cities

Accra in Ghana was ranked as the least friendly city in the world for non-natives, with a friendliness score of just 3.12 out of 10. Marrakech in Morocco ranks at 2 as the second least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.69, followed by Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro, and Delhi. Mumbai has 3.91 per cent “friendly staff” while Delhi has 3.27 per cent, according to the index. Mumbai scored 3.78 for happiness while Delhi was at 4.01.

