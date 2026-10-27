'They're trying to steal the election': Netanyahu attacks Arab parties

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday renewed his attacks on Arab parties, warning after casting his ballot that "they're trying to steal the election" after reports that individuals were arrested with envelopes of cash.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (in picture) said that "they're trying to steal the election" after reports that individuals were arrested with envelopes of cash. (REUTERS)

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Netanyahu, who has used Arab-Israeli parties throughout the election to stoke fears of a Palestinian state, said that three senior officials of the Raam party had been arrested with envelopes full of cash in the south.

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Deep Dive What did Benjamin Netanyahu accuse Arab parties of doing during Israel’s election? After reports of arrests involving envelopes of cash, Netanyahu accused Arab parties of trying to “steal the election.” He also urged voters to support Likud. Why could Ra’am influence who forms Israel’s next government? Although Ra’am is a relatively small party, it could help an opposition-led bloc reach a governing majority if the election is close. Arab parties could also support a minority government from outside a coalition. Were there signs of systematic ballot tampering in Israel’s election? The Central Elections Committee said there were no indications of systematic tampering with ballot slips. It said reports of defaced or stolen ballots were being addressed, while a separate alleged voter-bribery incident was under investigation.

"We cannot leave this battle here in the hands of the left and the Arab parties that want to bring an end to the Jewish state," Netanyahu said.

"So no barbecues, don't go to the beach -- go to the polling station and vote Likud."

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being a relatively small party, Raam could play a decisive role in forming an opposition-led coalition if election results are as close as expected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being a relatively small party, Raam could play a decisive role in forming an opposition-led coalition if election results are as close as expected. {{/usCountry}}

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Acting Central Elections Committee director general Dean Livne referred to the "unusual" incident in a press conference Tuesday morning, saying "police, even before people arrived at the polling stations, caught individuals who tried to bribe voters".

He said the unidentified suspects were not at polling stations and were caught near their homes, adding the matter was under investigation.

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"There are no similar incidents of this kind across the country; this was a localised case," he said.

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Opposition parties, including that of Netanyahu's main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, have complained as voting got underway that their ballot papers were being defaced and stolen at polling places.

"Contrary to claims circulating online, there are currently no indications of systematic tampering with ballot slips," the Central Elections Committee was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel, adding that reports were being addressed immediately.