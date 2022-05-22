Thousands sent into quarantine in China’s capital
- Residents of the compound in Chaoyang district were moved to a quarantine centre for seven days from Saturday, according to the report, which cited a notice issued Friday by the virus control and prevention command of Nanmofangxiang. The first infections at the complex were found on May 12, it said.
Authorities in Beijing sent all residents of a large housing complex into quarantine after 26 cases of Covid were discovered in the compound, Beijing Youth Daily reported.
Beijing found 70 new infections on May 20, an increase from 62 a day earlier, and another 33 infections on Saturday as of 3pm local time. Some areas of Fengtai district in the capital remain n lockdown, and dine-in services and in-person classes in schools are still suspended.
The Haidian district in Beijing raised virus restriction levels, requiring residents to work from home starting Monday through May 28, with businesses at gyms, entertainment and training centres suspended. The neighbouring port city Tianjin will conduct a round of citywide mass testing on Sunday, state media reported.
“The Covid situation is still severe and complicated,” the Beijing government said in a statement late on Saturday. “We’re in a critical time.”
The case count in Shanghai, which remains the epicentre of the outbreak in China, remained stable at 868 on Saturday, compared with 858 reported on Friday. None of the new infections were discovered outside of government quarantine, after three were found in the community on Friday, breaking a six-day streak.
Shanghai will resume operations on four subway lines starting Sunday, and passengers taking public transportation will be required to carry a negative Covid test taken within the past 48 hours, officials said at a daily press conference.
Judge blocks US plan to lift border asylum policy
A health rule imposed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic that has blocked immigration at the US border with Mexico must stay in place, a judge ruled Friday.
Title 42, the colloquial name for an order that can effectively prevent anyone without a visa from entering the United States, even to claim asylum, was due to expire on Monday.
President Joe Biden’s administration said the order was no longer needed, more than two years after it was imposed by then-president Donald Trump.
Who is Anthony Albanese? Facts about Australia's Prime Minister-elect
Anthony Albanese is all set to become the Australian Prime Minister after his Labor party toppled the Conservative government, after almost a decade in power, in the general elections held over the weekend. He has described himself as the only candidate with a “non-Anglo Celtic name” to run for prime minister in the 121 years that the office has existed. He is still widely known by his childhood nickname Albo.
In crisis-hit Sri Lanka, state of emergency lifted: 5 key developments
Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had announced a state of emergency with effect from May 6 midnight, almost a month after imposing the first phase, on April 1. Citing an improvement in the law and order situation, the Presidential Secretariat announced emergency had been lifted with effect from Friday midnight, local media reported. Under the state of emergency, police and security forces had sweeping powers to arbitrarily arrest and detain people.
Quad Summit to focus on key challenges, ways to keep Indo-Pacific free and open
The Quad Leaders Summit in Tokyo next week will discuss challenges and opportunities across the Indo-Pacific and focus on ways to deliver on the vision of a free, open and inclusive region, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Saturday.
Australia PM Scott Morrison loses national elections, labor party to take power
Australia's Labor Party is set to take power for the first time since 2013, as voters booted out Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government in a shift likely to bring greater action on climate change, women's issues and anti-corruption efforts. The Australian Broadcasting Commission said Labor won at least 72 seats, compared with 52 for Morrison's Liberal-National Coalition, with independents and third parties taking the rest. It wasn't all good news for Labor.
Ex-Pak minister Shireen Mazari arrested; kin, party say PTI leader ‘kidnapped’
According to a <strong>report</strong> in the former miShireen Mazari, Dawn, Pakistan's former minister of human rights in the Imran Khan government which was ousted last monthstody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). “Male police officers have beaten and taken my mother away. All I have been told is that Anti Corruption Wing Lahore has taken her,” tweeted Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir, Mazari's daughter.
