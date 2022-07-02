TikTok is not handing over American users' data to China: CEO
TikTok sought to reassure US senators this week that it is taking all necessary steps to limit access to users' data from outside the United States, including by employees of its parent company, the Chinese group ByteDance.
The social media company responded by letter Thursday to questions from nine Republican US senators about its data storage and access policies.
The letter was initially published by the New York Times, but TikTok has since confirmed its content to AFP.
In response to earlier inquiries from US authorities, TikTok had indicated in mid-June that all of its data on US-based users were now stored on US-based servers operated by the American company Oracle.
In its letter on Thursday, TikTok confirmed claims made in a BuzzFeed article that employees based in China had access to US users' data, but only within "robust cybersecurity controls and authorization approval protocols" overseen by the company's "U.S.-based security team."
The company reiterated to the senators that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had never requested data on American users.
"We have not provided US user data to the CCP, nor would we if asked," it said.
TikTok officials also said that while ByteDance engineers could work on the platform's algorithms, the new protocol ensures that they can only do so in Oracle's computing environment, without extracting data from it.
The popular social media platform is currently being evaluated by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an inter-agency government review board that assesses risks of foreign investments on US national security.
During his White House tenure, former president Donald Trump was concerned about the security of the platform's data and tried to force ByteDance to sell its subsidiary to Oracle.
He also issued executive orders to outright ban the service in the United States, but those never came into force and were later revoked by his successor, Joe Biden.
President Biden has nonetheless tasked his administration with measuring the possible risks associated with foreign ownership of social media websites and apps.
-
Google to delete user location history on US abortion clinic visits
"If our systems identify that someone has visited one of these places, we will delete these entries from Location History soon after they visit," Jen Fitzpatrick, a senior vice president at Google, wrote in a blog post. "This change will take effect in the coming weeks."
-
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
-
Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can't go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
-
July 1: Canada to mark 155th anniversary of its formation
As the country prepares to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of the Canadian Confederation, Canada Day, the traditional centre of festivities, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, will be off limits as protesters linked to the Freedom Convoy begin gathering in the capital for the long weekend. Various events have been listed by protesters including a march to Parliament Hill on Friday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics