Home / World News / ‘Top secret’ US documents on Ukraine leak: What they reveal on war plan

‘Top secret’ US documents on Ukraine leak: What they reveal on war plan

ByMallika Soni
Apr 07, 2023 12:05 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The documents included training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades. Nine of them were being trained by US and NATO forces.

Secret documents which detailed US and NATO's plans to help prepare Ukraine for an offensive against Russia in the spring were widely shared on social media platforms, the New York Times reported as the Pentagon said that it is assessing the security breach.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman hides in a trench near the frontline town of Bakhmut amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Donetsk region.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman hides in a trench near the frontline town of Bakhmut amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Donetsk region.(Reuters)

"We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said as per the New York Times. The documents contained charts and details of weapons deliveries, army strength and other information, the report claimed. Although, the information is at least five weeks old, it added.

Read more: ‘China's moral imperative': WHO chief lashes at Beijing over Covid origin info

The documents also included training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades, revealing that nine of them were being trained by US and NATO forces, and needed 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanized vehicles, it was reported. They also include details of expenditure rates for munitions under Ukraine military control, including the HIMARS rocket systems.

The documents were circulated on pro-Russian government channels, it said as military analysts with whom the NYT spoke claimed that the documents were likely modified from their original format with the aim to reduce the number of casualties on the Russian side and increase those on the Ukrainian side.

The changes could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign to distort facts.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out