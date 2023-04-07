‘Top secret’ US documents on Ukraine leak: What they reveal on war plan

Secret documents which detailed US and NATO's plans to help prepare Ukraine for an offensive against Russia in the spring were widely shared on social media platforms, the New York Times reported as the Pentagon said that it is assessing the security breach. Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman hides in a trench near the frontline town of Bakhmut amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Donetsk region.(Reuters)

"We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said as per the New York Times. The documents contained charts and details of weapons deliveries, army strength and other information, the report claimed. Although, the information is at least five weeks old, it added.

Read more: ‘China's moral imperative': WHO chief lashes at Beijing over Covid origin info

The documents also included training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades, revealing that nine of them were being trained by US and NATO forces, and needed 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanized vehicles, it was reported. They also include details of expenditure rates for munitions under Ukraine military control, including the HIMARS rocket systems.

The documents were circulated on pro-Russian government channels, it said as military analysts with whom the NYT spoke claimed that the documents were likely modified from their original format with the aim to reduce the number of casualties on the Russian side and increase those on the Ukrainian side.

The changes could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign to distort facts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON