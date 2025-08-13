35 cars of train possibly carrying hazardous materials derail near Texas

Around 35 cars of Union Pacific train derailed near Texas in the United States on Wednesday, with some reports saying the train carried hazardous materials. However, no leaks have been reported, and there have been no casualties in the case so far. In this image from video by WFAA, train cars are piled up off the track after a derailment near Gordon, Texas(AP)

According to news agency AP, no evacuations were ordered either. However, viral videos showed the train cars lying on the railroad track following the derailment, with plumes of smoke coming out.

While several reports said the contents the train cars carried were not clear, an ABC News report said the train may be carrying hazardous materials, but there have been no leaks. The incident took place a few miles east of Gordon, Texas, the publication said.

“All personnel have been accounted for, and no injuries have been reported. The situation is currently stable, but not yet fully controlled,” the emergency services district said in a statement.

“Fire officials are actively working to contain and extinguish them, and no structures are currently threatened,” the statement added.

Some small grass fires were reported following the derailment.