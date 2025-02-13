Trump administration terminates Biden-appointed attorneys across US

The Trump White House on Wednesday sent termination notices to at least some U.S. Attorneys around the country who had been appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, according to an excerpt of the email reviewed by Reuters. The Trump White House on Wednesday handed termination warnings to at least a few U.S. Attorneys nationwide who had been nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden.(AP)

The emails, which were sent by the White House's deputy director for the office of presidential personnel, told the recipients: "At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as U.S. Attorney is terminated, effective immediately."

Reuters could not immediately determine how many offices had received the termination letters. According to a list on the Justice Department's website, there are a little more than two dozen U.S. Attorneys who were appointed by Biden and still in their posts.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While it is customary for U.S. Attorneys to step down after a change in the presidential administration, usually the incoming administration asks for their resignations and does not issue tersely-worded termination letters, current and former Justice Department lawyers say.

Shortly after the termination notices were issued, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron sent out an office-wide farewell email.

"As many of you may know by now, my time with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland has come to an end," Barron wrote, according to a copy of the email seen by Reuters. "It has been an honor to lead such a talented and dedicated team."

Barron, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Also on Wednesday, another Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney - Dena King from the Western District of North Carolina - announced she was stepping down from her post.