Trump dismisses AI could 'kill us all’ warning, says US must stay ahead of China

US President Donald Trump dismissed rising concerns over the alleged threat posed by artificial intelligence to human existence, saying his priority was to maintain an edge over China. While the researchers warned that the technology could lead to human extinction, Trump said he had no such concerns.

President Donald Trump greets supporters as he arrives on the stage at the Republican convention Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

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Trump, who was asked if he had any apprehension over AI, said, "No, I don’t have any. I have concerns that if we don’t win AI, we’re going to be put in a very bad position."

ALSO READ: How Would AI Actually Kill Us All? What to Know About the AI Doomsday Debate

Unease over AI grew as former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher Jacob Coxon warned that the companies were pushing “self-improving” AI models which could become to hard to control and "kill us all". The concern has reportedly been acknowledged by some AI executives, Bloomberg reported.

Trump, who remained unperturbed by the warning, said, "We are leading China right now by a pretty good period. I would say a year, which is, you know, considered a lot."

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What are the concerns over AI

{{^usCountry}} Fears over AI safety escalated this week after Coxon left Anthropic PBC and publicly urged the industry to reconsider its approach to increasingly autonomous AI systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fears over AI safety escalated this week after Coxon left Anthropic PBC and publicly urged the industry to reconsider its approach to increasingly autonomous AI systems. {{/usCountry}}

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Coxon, who said he had worked at both Anthropic and OpenAI over the past 3 years, accused the two leading AI companies of taking unacceptable risks with technology he believes could pose an existential threat to humanity.

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In a social media post, Coxon warned that the companies were developing “self-improving” AI models capable of advancing with limited human oversight, raising concerns that such systems could eventually become difficult to control.

ALSO READ: Who are Jacob Coxon and Evan Hubinger? Anthropic colleagues in focus after ‘AI could kill all humans’ alarm

“They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives,” Coxon wrote on X. “Do not underestimate the power of this technology. These will soon be superhuman systems that can hack anything, revolutionize any field overnight, and acquire real power and resources.”

'AI could kill us by end of the decade'

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Issuing a stark warning, Coxon said, "The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

Agreeing with Coxon, a current Anthropic employee, Evan Hubinger said, “I personally think it is >10% within the next decade."

The concerns have also acknowledge within the AI industry itself. According to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees this week that the company was weighing a slower pace of development for its most advanced AI systems and would prefer to see rival firms take a similar approach.