SHENZHEN, China—Escaping his party’s steep midterm losses back home, President Trump spent three days exactly where he wanted to be: negotiating face-to-face with world leaders as dignitaries vied for his attention and elaborate spectacles were staged in his honor.

With no more elections of his own and just over two years left in office, Trump is betting that he can cement his legacy by clinching foreign policy breakthroughs that eluded his predecessors.

The president’s whirlwind trip to Asia—which culminated in

Deep Dive What agreements came out of the Trump-Xi-Putin summit in Shenzhen? The three leaders issued a broad declaration supporting nuclear-risk discussions, stable energy flows and changes to the United Nations. It did not set out a concrete nuclear arms agreement or a plan to end the war in Ukraine. Why did Trump seek a nuclear arms agreement with China and Russia? Trump hoped a three-way agreement could reduce nuclear risks and curb China’s nuclear buildup. He also viewed a diplomatic breakthrough as a way to secure a lasting legacy. Will Trump meet Kim Jong Un after leaving China without meeting him? Trump said a meeting with Kim could happen “at some point,” but said there were too many meetings during the Asia trip for it to work out. No date was announced.

On his visit to Asia, the first trip abroad since the midterms, he was treated like one. He was greeted by a marching band in Manila playing a rendition of “YMCA,” his signature campaign song. Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos, 97, made a rare public appearance to meet with the U.S. president. “You always have been the most beautiful,” Trump told the widow of the country’s former dictator, who blew him a kiss.

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Chinese leader Xi Jinping personally greeted him at the airport in Shenzhen, where Trump was honored with a colorful military flyover and—later—another rendition of “YMCA.” He reveled in the crowds and the banquet seating arrangement that placed him at the head of the table.

“The fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing. It was a great respect,” he told Fox News. “It’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for China, too. We get along.”

The lavish displays were a contrast to the political turmoil awaiting Trump at home. As Trump departed China, his administration was on day seven of a halting public response to outages that grounded flights, froze emails and delayed banking transactions. Some of Trump’s advisers privately expressed frustration with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who was sidelined from some television interviews after an uneven early response to the outages.

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Meanwhile, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia (D., Calif.) issued document preservation notices to Trump family members and members of his administration, setting the stage for months of investigations surrounding the president and his inner circle as Democrats take control of Congress. And Washington was still reeling from the ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations that had an intimate relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, a scandal that laid bare deep divisions among Trump’s senior advisers.

The political headwinds have done little to constrain his ambitions abroad. Trump has signaled to advisers that he plans to chase the kinds of diplomatic breakthroughs that could secure his place in history, including a nuclear agreement with Russia and China.

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But his determination to make history could hand America’s rivals an advantage as they weigh how much the U.S. president might be willing to concede to secure deals before his time in office runs out. And foreign policy experts note that he will face an uphill battle in securing deals on intractable global issues that have bedeviled U.S. presidents for decades.

The leaders of Russia, China and the U.S. taking part in an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday.

Trump indicated that he hoped to use the summit in Shenzhen to advance one of his most ambitious legacy projects—a nuclear arms agreement with Russia and China. He had long sought a three-way deal that would bring Beijing to the table and potentially curb China’s rapid nuclear buildup, a breakthrough that eluded previous presidents.

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The summit fell short of a breakthrough. The three leaders emerged with a broad commitment to continue discussing nuclear risks, but a joint statement offered few details on what happens next.

But even the high-profile trilateral didn’t seem to satisfy Trump’s appetite for a legacy-defining diplomatic breakthrough. During the trip, he repeatedly floated the possibility of another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, hoping to revive nuclear negotiations that collapsed during his first term. While his overtures set off frantic speculation about a surprise encounter, he left Asia without seeing Kim.

The president is also expected to turn to Latin America, where he has long promised to topple more than six decades of Communist rule in Cuba. Trump, who spends a lot of time in South Florida and with Cuban-American allies including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has long told advisers that he wants to accomplish what has eluded generations of American presidents, including John F. Kennedy.

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“I want to get Cuba done before I leave,” he said in a radio interview the week after the midterm losses.

Meanwhile, Trump has struggled to end the pair of wars—in Iran and Ukraine—that have dogged his presidency.

He held a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit in Shenzhen. He warmly embraced the Russian leader, whom he called “my friend,” and predicted that “a lot of wonderful things” could emerge from their talks. But Putin, who the Kremlin said emerged in an “excellent mood” from the meeting, offered no public concessions.

As he arrived at a banquet for Asia-Pacific leaders, Trump made the most of another ceremonial moment as he walked alone slowly down the red carpet as an eight-piece ensemble serenaded him with “America the Beautiful.” He stopped to listen and turned toward the cameras—the only world leader who paused to pose for the press.

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“There is nobody who can command a room like President Trump, and all of his foreign trips show he is a true leader in every sense of the word,” White House communications director Steven Cheung said

As he flew home to Washington, Trump said he planned to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon to tout his foreign policy achievements, part of a White House strategy to show voters that the administration can break through gridlock in the nation’s capital.

And he made sure to signal to his supporters that his Asia trip was must-see TV.

From Air Force One, Trump posted a video on Truth Social that showed a throng of journalists jostling each other to get into an ornate room where he was meeting with Xi and Putin.

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Write to Vera Bergengruen at vera.bergengruen@wsj.com and Marianne LeVine at marianne.levine@wsj.com