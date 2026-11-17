The Trumps will remain a wealthy lot. ProPublica, an investigate-news outlet, estimates that the president owns assets worth at least $2.5bn, including through his property empire and his stakes in big listed companies such as Alphabet, Apple and—less profitably of late—Nvidia. Still, for a president so keenly attuned to the stock market, the tumbling value of Trump Inc will surely sting.

Yet sentiment has now shifted decisively against the president and his offspring. $TRUMP has lost 80% of its value since the start of the year. 1789 Capital appears to have stopped writing cheques in recent weeks. Kalshi, a competitor to Polymarket, dropped Donald junior as an adviser shortly after the midterms. Trump Media may soon face a financing crunch: from November 30th investors will be entitled to demand repayment on $1bn-worth of convertible bonds it issued in 2025.

Add to that the family’s forays into crypto. As of January 2026 the Trumps had pocketed more than $2.2bn from $TRUMP, a meme coin, and other crypto activities, according to number-crunching by congressional Democrats.

Gains were also made outside the stock market. Over the past two years 1789 Capital, a venture-capital (VC) firm where Donald junior is a partner, has acquired stakes in many of the world’s hottest startups, including Anduril, a drone-maker, Polymarket, a betting site, and SpaceX, a rocketry business that in June went public at an astronomical valuation. The VC firm reportedly went from managing $150m in assets in 2024 to $3.5bn this year.

For a time investors lapped up anything with ties to the Trumps. Between the autumn of 2024 and the week before Inauguration Day, the value of Trump Media more than tripled. Shares in Dominari Holdings jumped when the Trumplets signed on in 2025.

DEMOCRATS LOVE to point out the vast wealth the Trump clan has accumulated over the past two years. “While Donald Trump and his family enrich themselves, the American family is struggling,” said Robert Garcia, the incoming chair of the House of Representatives’ oversight committee, in a video after the recent midterm elections. Among Mr Garcia’s top priorities is to uncover the many ways in which the first family has cashed in.

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DEMOCRATS LOVE to point out the vast wealth the Trump clan has accumulated over the past two years. “While Donald Trump and his family enrich themselves, the American family is struggling,” said Robert Garcia, the incoming chair of the House of Representatives’ oversight committee, in a video after the recent midterm elections. Among Mr Garcia’s top priorities is to uncover the many ways in which the first family has cashed in.

PREMIUM President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. (AP)

For the Trumps, however, the good times may already have ended. A basket compiled by The Economist of 13 stocks connected to the family is down by more than half since the start of the year, having fallen precipitously in recent months (see chart). Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, has shed 70%. Dominari Holdings, an investment group that two of his sons, Donald junior and Eric, together own more than a tenth of, has lost 87%. GrabAGun, a firearms marketplace on whose board Donald junior sits, has also tanked, as has Mixed Martial Arts Group, a combat-sports operator he advises. As the family’s political fortune has turned, its ability to monetise the presidency has waned.

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For a time investors lapped up anything with ties to the Trumps. Between the autumn of 2024 and the week before Inauguration Day, the value of Trump Media more than tripled. Shares in Dominari Holdings jumped when the Trumplets signed on in 2025.

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Gains were also made outside the stock market. Over the past two years 1789 Capital, a venture-capital (VC) firm where Donald junior is a partner, has acquired stakes in many of the world’s hottest startups, including Anduril, a drone-maker, Polymarket, a betting site, and SpaceX, a rocketry business that in June went public at an astronomical valuation. The VC firm reportedly went from managing $150m in assets in 2024 to $3.5bn this year.

Add to that the family’s forays into crypto. As of January 2026 the Trumps had pocketed more than $2.2bn from $TRUMP, a meme coin, and other crypto activities, according to number-crunching by congressional Democrats.

Yet sentiment has now shifted decisively against the president and his offspring. $TRUMP has lost 80% of its value since the start of the year. 1789 Capital appears to have stopped writing cheques in recent weeks. Kalshi, a competitor to Polymarket, dropped Donald junior as an adviser shortly after the midterms. Trump Media may soon face a financing crunch: from November 30th investors will be entitled to demand repayment on $1bn-worth of convertible bonds it issued in 2025.

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The Trumps will remain a wealthy lot. ProPublica, an investigate-news outlet, estimates that the president owns assets worth at least $2.5bn, including through his property empire and his stakes in big listed companies such as Alphabet, Apple and—less profitably of late—Nvidia. Still, for a president so keenly attuned to the stock market, the tumbling value of Trump Inc will surely sting.