Trump says remaining Iran nuke sites can be hit in ‘10 minutes’ as Mojtaba warns of attacks without ‘geographic limits’

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that the US had “knocked out” Iran's nuclear sites, adding that the remaining ones can be struck within “10 minutes.”

Previous US and Iranian negotiations, mediated by other countries, have been marred by distrust (AP/ Handout via Reuters)

Speaking to reporters while attending a Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said, “We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say, one or two sites, but we can do that in ten minutes.”

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This came even as Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned of an immediate response to any “kind or level of threat” from America in the future, saying it would be one without “geographical limits”. Khamenei, who has not been seen publicly since the war began in February this year, reportedly made these remarks in a meeting with military chiefs. The Iranian Supreme Leader also called for an updated list of potential US and Israeli targets, Iran's state media reported.

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Deep Dive What did Trump say about Iran’s remaining nuclear sites? Trump said the US had “knocked out” Iran’s nuclear sites but that one or two remaining sites could be hit within “10 minutes.” He also said Iran should never obtain a nuclear weapon. What did Mojtaba Khamenei warn the US and Israel about? Khamenei warned that any future threat or attack would prompt an immediate, forceful response without geographic limits. He also ordered Iran’s commanders to update the country’s list of potential targets. What is the status of proposed US-Iran talks? A letter from Vice President JD Vance reportedly proposed direct negotiations, with Iran’s nuclear program included from the start. Doha or Istanbul were reported as possible meeting locations, but no meeting had been officially confirmed.

When asked whether the US would “go back to war against Iran as soon as this week”, Trump said it was a “stupid question.” “Let's say I did — would I tell you?” he replied.

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The US President reiterated that Iran would “never have a nuclear weapon”, while claiming that Tehran “wants to make a deal”. However, Trump said that Iran was “not very reliable”, adding, “They make a deal and then they back out.” In the past, the US and Iranian negotiations, which have been mediated by multiple countries including Pakistan, Qatar and Oman, have been marred with distrust. Both sides have acknowledged their lack of trust in the other.

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US and Iran had agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding (MOU) and ceasefire extension framework in June, it quickly unravelled over sticking points, including navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear program.

US tone in Vance letter ‘completely shifted’, ‘good sign’: Iran

While Trump has maintained that Tehran is seeking talks, Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei has termed US Vice President JD Vance's recent letter as a “victory.” Vance's letter was delivered to Rezaei, who is the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

“Their tone has shifted completely, which is a good sign that shows that our people have secured their victory,” the Iranian security chief told state broadcaster IRIB. However, Rezaei told state television that he hasn't responded to the letter from Vance, and did not elaborate on the details of the communication.

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The letter allegedly proposes direct talks with Iran under Vance's leadership, with the Iranian nuclear program being a part of discussions from the beginning, the New York Times reported.

A Wall Street Journal report citing a source said the letter had outlined a “framework for negotiations”, adding that it was sent out at US President Donald Trump's directive. Trump has publicly maintained that Iran is seeking negotiations. Following Vance's letter, a meeting between Iran and US officials can now be held within a week in Doha or Istanbul, Al Jazeera had earlier reported citing sources.

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The conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February earlier this year, and killed Iran's former Supreme Leader and Mojtaba's father, Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with attacks on US interests and bases in Gulf countries, and effectively blocked navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.