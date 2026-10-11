Trump says Ukraine needs 'new president', warns Zelensky a day after Russia diesel deal

US President Donald Trump has called for Ukraine to elect a new president, saying the country needs a leader who can negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

File photo of US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)

Trump also warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky against attacking Russian oil refineries, particularly facilities that produce diesel fuel.

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His remarks came a day after he announced a proposed Russian diesel supply deal, which he said would help bring down fuel prices in the US and global markets.

Trump tells Zelensky to stop refinery attacks

Deep Dive Why did Trump warn Zelensky against attacking Russian oil refineries? Trump said strikes on refineries that produce diesel could disrupt fuel supplies and become a problem for global markets. He urged Zelensky to stop targeting those facilities. How much diesel did Trump say Russia would supply to the US and global markets? Trump announced an initial supply of more than 300,000 tonnes, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and 1 million tonnes afterward. He also said Russia could deliver another 3 million tonnes within a short period. Why did Zelensky oppose Trump's proposed Russian diesel deal? Zelensky argued that allowing Russia to sell petroleum products could provide Moscow with money to continue its war against Ukraine. He also called easing pressure on Russia without lasting de-escalation a weak decision.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump criticized Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and warned that strikes on diesel-producing facilities could affect fuel supplies beyond Russia.

"We told Zelensky, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem.' And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop," Trump said.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also questioned Zelensky's approach to negotiations with Moscow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also questioned Zelensky's approach to negotiations with Moscow. {{/usCountry}}

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"You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who could make a deal because he could've made many deals and for some reason he never does," Trump said.

"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new President," he added.

Trump says Ukraine war could have been avoided

Trump also repeated his claim that the Russia-Ukraine war would not have started had he been president in 2022.

"That war would have never started. There was no reason that that war with Ukraine and Russia started. It started due to incompetence. (Zelensky) lost 30% of your country and you've had over a million people go between the two of them, over 2 million people killed. That's a war that should have never started. And I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," Trump said.

What Trump said about the Russian diesel deal

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Trump announced the proposed diesel supply arrangement with Russia on Friday in a post on Truth Social, following what he described as a successful discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Trump's announcement, Russia would initially supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the US and international markets, followed by further shipments in November and the months ahead.

"I have just concluded a highly successful discussion with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, wherein it was agreed that Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November, and 1,000,000 Tons immediately thereafter. Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump posted on Truth Social.

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Trump linked the proposed supplies to lower fuel prices, saying increased availability would benefit American consumers and international markets.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!” Trump said.

He described reducing costs for Americans, particularly farmers, ranchers and truckers, as his “Greatest Priority."

The Kremlin said Russia "reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and oil products to the American and world markets."

The announcement drew criticism from Zelensky, who questioned the decision to accept Russian oil to ease fuel shortages in the United States.

The Ukrainian president described the move as “unworthy” and called it a “weak decision."

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Zelensky told reporters: "It is certainly not honest, it is certainly unworthy of our partners, and it is, in my view, a weak decision."

Also Read: Trump-Putin deal: How much diesel will Russia supply to the US?

Zelensky criticizes deal after deadly Zaporizhzhia attack

Zelensky renewed his criticism on Saturday following a Russian attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia that, according to Ukrainian authorities, killed 15 people, including three children.

In a post on X, Zelensky linked the attack to the reported easing of restrictions on Russian diesel exports.

"Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia," Zelensky said in a post on X.

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