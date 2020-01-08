e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Trump slaps new sanctions on Iran, offers new deal as war clouds recede

Trump slaps new sanctions on Iran, offers new deal as war clouds recede

Iran’s missile attack on US bases in Iraq was retaliation after the U.S. killed its top general in a drone strike last week, in a move that was seen as destabilizing the Middle East.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump speaks about the situation with Iran in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, January 8, 2020. (AFP Photo)
         

US President Donald Trump announced a fresh set of sanctions against Iran after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at US military bases in Iraq and said the US had the best military on the planet armed with the most powerful weapons but it doesn’t mean it wanted to use it. Trump effectively ruled out any immediate military escalation or threat war while offering fresh negotiations to replace the failed 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Speaking from the foyer of the White House, Trump told Iranians that the US was “ready to embrace peace’ and Iran had a great future as long as it stopped its pursuit of Nuclear weapons and support to terrorism.

Trump also reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon”.

“The United States will impose additional economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These sanctions will remain till Iran changes its course,” Trump said, virtually ending the fears of a military response to Iraq’s retaliatory strike on its bases.

The American President said there was insignificant damage done to its military base in Iraq in last night’s attack by Iran.

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All our soldiers are safe, only minimal damages were sustained at our military bases.

He also defended his targeted killing last week of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

“World’s top terrorist” Soleimani was personally responsible for some of the worst crimes, he trained Hezbollah. Soleimani was planning new attacks on the United States assets,” said Trump.

“Solemeini hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood,” Trump said while giving a detailed explanation for killing the Irani commander of the special Quds Force.

He even asked NATO to become much “more involved” in the Middle East region.

Iran’s missile attack on US bases in Iraq was retaliation after the U.S. killed its top general in a drone strike last week, in a move that was seen as destabilizing the Middle East.

