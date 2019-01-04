Trump speaks with family members of Indian-origin police officer shot dead in California

President Donald Trump Thursday spoke with family members and law enforcement colleagues of Indian-origin police officer Ronil “Ron” Singh who was killed allegedly by an illegal immigrant last week in the US state of California, the White House said.

Corporal Singh, 33, of the Newman Police Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop just before 1:00 AM (local time) on December 26.

“This afternoon, President Trump spoke with the family and law enforcement colleagues of fallen Newman, California, police officer Ronald “Ron” Singh,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Singh was a native of Fiji and joined the force in July 2011.

“The President praised officer Singh’s service to his fellow citizens, offered condolences, and commended law enforcement’s rapid investigation, response, and apprehension of the suspect,” Sanders said.

“Included in the President’s calls were Corporal Singh’s wife, Amanika ‘Mika’ Chand-Singh; Newman, California Police Chief Randy Richardson, and Sheriff Adam Christianson of Stanislaus County, California,” she said.

The Californian police has arrested an illegal immigrant from Mexico, identified as 33-year-old Gustavo Perez Arriaga, on charges of killing Singh.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 10:41 IST