Trump 'spent hours with a victim': Democrats release bombshell Epstein mails; White House reacts

The Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday reportedly released a series of bombshell emails written by Jeffrey Epstein, including messages in which he claimed that the US President Donald Trump had “spent hours” at his home with a victim of sex trafficking and that Trump “knew about the girls". As per WSJ, the letter from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein has several lines of typewritten text. (X)

The newly public communications add to already existing questions about the US President's past friendship with Epstein and if anything, he knew about the financier’s abuse of underage girls, the Associated Press reported.

Trump has repeatedly denied any involvement, saying he cut ties with Epstein years before his 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges.

Hitting back, the White House on Wednesday accused Democrats of pushing a “fake narrative”.

"The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Trump spent hours at my house: Epstein

In one 2011 email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking Epstein wrote, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.”

He went on to say that Trump had “spent hours at my house” with a person whose name was redacted in the documents but whom House Democrats identified as a “victim.” “He has never once been mentioned,” Epstein added.

In another message to journalist Michael Wolff, who has written extensively about Trump, Epstein wrote, “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell, a British socialite, was later convicted for helping recruit and groom young girls for Epstein. Her lawyers continue to argue that she was unfairly prosecuted for his crimes.

She is serving her sentence in a minimum-security prison camp in Texas, having been transferred there from a low-security facility in Florida after being interviewed in July by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.