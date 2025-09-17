Images of Trump, Jeffry Epstein projected on London’s Windsor Castle as US president visits UK | Video

Images of Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto London’s Windsor Castle on Tuesday ahead of the US president's state visit to the UK. The projection showcased a video montage on one of the towers where Trump will stay during his visit. An image of U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was projected on Windsor castle on Tuesday(Reuters)

This move was led by the Donkey group, which is known for its viral stunts targeting politicians, the news agency AFP reported. The video montage that went on for several minutes showed a mugshot of Trump, portraits of Epstein and shots of newspaper headlines and footage of the two men dancing together.

Shortly after the incident, the local police arrested four people based on the “suspicion of malicious communications.” The Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker of Thames Valley Police said that the police responded swiftly to stop the projection. "We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously," she said, calling it a ‘public stunt.’

Meanwhile, President Trump arrived in Britain late on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit. On Wednesday, he will be greeted by King Charles for a day of celebration at Windsor Castle. Trump and his wife, Melani, will stay at the castle on Wednesday, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Trump has faced allegations related to his ties with his former friend Jeffry Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 before his trial for sexual exploitation. Even before Air Force One touched down on Tuesday, dozens of anti-Trump demonstrators gathered in Windsor to protest his visit.

Further, thousands more plan to demonstrate in London, although the US leader will avoid the capital and the public during his stay. On Thursday, Trump will join Prime Minister Starmer for political and economic talks at the prime minister's country residence before heading back to the United States.

Earlier on September 8, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives made a birthday letter public that Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein more than 20 years ago. The letter was one of the things projected onto the castle, though the White House has denied its authenticity.

The birthday letter contained text of a purported dialogue between Trump and Epstein in which Trump calls him a "pal" and says, "May every day be another wonderful secret." Trump was friends with Epstein before becoming president, but had a falling out before Epstein’s death.