Trump v The Truth: British TV station to air US prez's ‘lies’ as he heads to UK to visit King Charles, Keir Starmer

President Donald Trump will travel to London this week for a state visit with King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. His trip has drawn criticism due to his increasingly authoritarian rule in the US, according to Mirror. Trump v The Truth: British TV station to air US prez's ‘lies’ as he heads to UK(AFP)

Ahead of his arrival, Channel 4, a British TV station, said Monday it will broadcast a program highlighting falsehoods told by the president during the first months of his second term. The documentary, Trump v The Truth, will air Sept. 17, one day after Trump lands in the UK.

Reel of untruths

The program will likely be “the longest uninterrupted reel of untruths, falsehoods and distortions ever broadcast on television,” according to a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The program is expected to cover a range of claims, from the president’s false boast that his administration had “stopped $50m being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas,” to his debunked assertion that he sent Ukraine more than $300 billion (£220 billion) in wartime aid, as reported by Guardian.

Smaller but equally inaccurate statements about egg prices and the effects of immigration are also set to be examined. The program could raise additional issues during the visit if it addresses his alleged connections to the late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has denied sending an illustrated message to Epstein and is suing the *Wall Street Journal* over its reporting of the document, which has since been published.

“Donald J Trump loves making history,” said Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer. “So, on Wednesday Channel 4 will do just that, we’ll show what we believe to be the longest uninterrupted reel of untruths, falsehoods and distortions ever broadcast on television.”

Trump's first visit to Britain was in 2019

Trump’s first visit to Britain was in 2019, during his first term, when he met Queen Elizabeth II. That trip sparked major protests in London and reports that the Queen found him “very rude.” Ian Katz, Channel 4’s Content Officer, told The Hollywood Reporter that he hopes the new program “will remind viewers how disorientating and dangerous the world becomes when the most powerful man on earth shows little regard for the truth. And if President Trump cares to watch along after the state banquet, he may even clear up a few misconceptions.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will depart for the UK on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they will be welcomed by Prince William and Princess Kate at Windsor Castle before meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla for an inspection of the Guard of Honour at the royal residence.