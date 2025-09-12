JK Rowling blasts Keir Starmer over Charlie Kirk shooting response, citing Rosie Duffield's case

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has publicly criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following his statement on the killing of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The 31-year-old was shot dead during an event in Utah, sending shockwaves through American politics. JK Rowling publicly criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer over his remarks following Charlie Kirk's killing.(AP)

In a message of condolence, Starmer said political debate must always be free from threats or violence. Starmer wrote in a tweet, “My thoughts this evening are with the loved ones of Charlie Kirk. It is heartbreaking to see that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband.” The Prime Minister added, “We must all be free to debate openly and freely without fear. There can be no justification for political violence.”

Also Read: Confessed to father? death penalty? Trump's big revelations about Charlie Kirk's shooter

J.K. Rowling points to Rosie Duffield case

The Edinburgh-based author responded by accusing Keir Starmer of hypocrisy. She argued that Labour had failed to protect one of its own, Rosie Duffield, when she faced threats after stating that "only women have a cervix."

Rowling said in her post on X (formerly Twitter), “An elected representative of your own party, @RosieDuffield1, was advised by police not to attend Labour conference because of the physical risk to her from trans activists.”

She further wrote, “You did nothing. You showed her no support. You criticised her for stating biological facts.”

According to the Scottish Daily Express, Duffield, who represented Canterbury, was advised by police to miss the Labour Party’s 2021 conference in Brighton due to safety concerns. She later quit the party in September 2024 and now sits as an independent MP.

Also Read: Tyler Robinson's plot to kill Charlie Kirk: Hidden rifle, Discord messages, and a change of clothes

LGB Alliance and free speech debate

Rowling also amplified statements from the LGB Alliance, which condemned Charlie Kirk’s killing. The author, adding her critique to the group’s statement, said, “If you believe free speech is for you but not your political opponents, you are illiberal.”

She added, “If no contrary evidence could change your beliefs, you’re a fundamentalist. If you believe political opponents should be punished with violence or death, you’re a terrorist.”

FAQs

Who was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk was a conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA. He was shot and killed during a student debate in Utah.

What did Keir Starmer say?

Keir Starmer condemned Kirk’s murder, calling it heartbreaking, and insisted there can be no justification for political violence.

Why did J.K. Rowling criticize Keir Starmer?

Rowling accused Starmer of hypocrisy, pointing to Labour’s treatment of Rosie Duffield, who faced threats from activists and received little support from party leadership.

Who is Rosie Duffield?

Duffield is a former Labour MP for Canterbury who left the party in 2024. She has been outspoken on gender and sex-based rights.