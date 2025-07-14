Trump to head to UK for second state visit in September, King Charles III to host him

King Charles III will host US President Donald Trump for a state visit in September, the second time Trump will have received the highest honor offered to a visiting dignitary by the UK. The second state visit for Trump is unusual: normally second-term US presidents have not been offered a state visit by the UK(AP)

The King will host Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle from September 17-19, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday. It follows Trump’s previous three-day state visit during his first term in 2019, when he was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, Charles’s mother.

Trump had warmly welcomed the offer of another state visit to Britain when he was handed the invitation by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office in February, a diplomatic high point of their meeting, as Starmer has sought to cement UK-US ties and rally Trump’s backing in support of Ukraine against Russia.

Trump called the invite an “honor” and said King Charles was a “beautiful man, a wonderful man.”

Starmer has prioritized good relations with Trump since becoming prime minister a year ago, stressing the importance of Britain’s defense and security alliance with the US and taking care not to openly criticize Trump’s tariff policies. The UK was the first country to sign a tariff-reduction deal with the US in May.

Trump’s first state visit in 2019, during the tenure of former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May, included a banquet at Buckingham Palace alongside the Queen.

The president saw anti-Trump protests in London and the flying of a Trump baby blimp in Parliament Square. Trump also attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan shortly before arriving for the trip, calling him a “stone cold loser.”

The Trump state visit will be the third such event of Starmer’s premiership, after French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit earlier this month, and the visit of Qatar’s emir in December. Macron’s three-day visit, during which he announced a new migrants deal with the UK, included a banquet at Windsor Castle, with attendees including Elton John and Mick Jagger.