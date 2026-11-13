Trump urged Jensen Huang to fight for his job ahead of resignation as Nvidia CEO: Report

US President Donald Trump called Nvidia's then-chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang on Tuesday and urged him to keep fighting for his job, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Following Huang's resignation, Trump on Thursday suggested that Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook take over as CEO of Nvidia Corp. (File Photo/Reuters)

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The call came ahead of Huang stepping down as Nvidia CEO, amid a controversy that erupted following revelations of his affair with businesswoman Alice Huang, the publication reported, citing two people briefed on the conversation.

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Also Read | Two alleged affairs, a probe, then resignation: Inside Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia

Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO

Huang stepped down on Thursday after the revelations of his affairs, including one that allegedly involved a woman accused of spying for China. On November 8, Jensen Huang admitted he was unfaithful to his wife without providing details about the relationship.

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Deep Dive Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO? Huang stepped down after reports of alleged affairs, including one involving businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US authorities were investigating over suspected links to China. Nvidia did not provide a formal reason for his departure. Did Donald Trump urge Jensen Huang to keep his job? Yes. The New York Times reported that Trump called Huang shortly before his resignation and urged him to keep fighting for his position. Who became Nvidia's interim CEO after Jensen Huang resigned? Nvidia CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO. She will continue in that role while the board searches for a permanent successor.

{{^usCountry}} Huang resigned as president, CEO, and a member of the board, Nvidia said in a statement on Thursday. Chief financial officer (CFO) Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO of Nvidia until a permanent successor has been named, the company added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huang resigned as president, CEO, and a member of the board, Nvidia said in a statement on Thursday. Chief financial officer (CFO) Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO of Nvidia until a permanent successor has been named, the company added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Nvidia without Jensen Huang, and what next for an industry that leaned on this ‘Bank of AI’?

Following Huang's resignation, Trump on Thursday suggested that Apple Inc.'s Tim Cook take over as CEO of Nvidia Corp.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!"

Meanwhile, Trump has also said that Huang called him and expressed remorse over what the scandal had done to his family.

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In an interview with the broadcaster Stephen A. Smith on Thursday, Trump praised Huang after his resignation. "What he’s done is incredible," Trump said. "Nvidia is unbelievable."

"I spoke to him yesterday. He’s going through hell," Trump added.

"What he feels most badly about is his wife and family. That's what he told me. He called me," the US President added.

Also Read | Former CEO Jensen Huang accused of third affair with another Nvidia employee: Report

US Justice Department has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy: Blanche

US Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on Thursday that the Justice Department has not concluded whether Alice Huang, the businesswoman who allegedly had an affair with Jensen Huang, was a Chinese spy, news agency Reuters reported.

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At a press conference, Blanche said that "of course" the FBI was investigating reports that Alice Huang was working for the Chinese government.

Huang had a relationship with a second employee, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

This came following the revelations of his two other extramarital affairs, it added.

(with inputs from agencies)