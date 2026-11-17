MANILA—When President Trump boarded Air Force One on Monday for a long-haul flight to Asia, he brought with him a team of top advisers who have spent the past week feuding over China policy and slinging blame at one another for the political fallout from the Nvidia scandal.

The clashes reflect a fundamental divide over whether the economic deals and friendly relations Trump has pursued with Beijing are worth the national-security vulnerabilities some senior U.S. officials believe they could create

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Deep Dive Why are Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick clashing over Nvidia chip exports to China? Bessent has criticized the Commerce Department for delaying action against Megaspeed, which is suspected of helping divert Nvidia chips to China. Lutnick’s approach has been associated with concerns that tighter controls could increase tensions with Beijing. What do the new US restrictions on AI chip exports to China cover? The rule restricts US exports to data centres that provide significant computing capacity to companies in countries subject to US arms embargoes, including China. Its effectiveness will depend largely on enforcement by the Commerce Department. Why is Trump seeking an economic agreement with Xi despite security concerns over chip exports? Trump has focused on securing another economic agreement before the trade truce expires in January and has said he wants to avoid insulting China before meeting Xi. Some advisers, however, argue that access to advanced US technology creates national-security risks.

Cabinet officials have spent months clashing behind the scenes on China policy, including over how tightly to control access to Nvidia’s chips.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in recent days has accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of failing to act against Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company suspected of diverting Nvidia’s advanced chips to China despite months of warnings from national-security officials. It is one of a growing number of companies across Southeast Asia that have provided Chinese technology firms with access to advanced American chips and computing power by exploiting gaps in U.S. export controls, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

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But Trump appeared to defend Lutnick on Monday, suggesting that delaying restrictions may have helped to avoid a confrontation with China. “I understand both sides of it, and I’ll make a decision,” he said.

Nvidia then-CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at the White House in July.

Bessent, Lutnick and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are all joining Trump on his four-day trip to the Philippines and the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen. The Nvidia revelations have given new ammunition to more hawkish officials like Rubio to push for a tougher approach ahead of the trip.

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The White House has sought to play down any impact the turmoil will have on Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, his fourth in just over a year. A senior U.S. official said the president wasn’t expected to bring up Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive who had an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and is suspected by the U.S. of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

There is little indication that Trump’s trip to China will deliver the tougher approach that some administration officials have advocated. Trump has been focused on securing another economic agreement with Xi ahead of the expiration of a trade truce in January and fixated on an unprecedented three-way summit with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss nuclear arms reduction and the Iran war.

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The fight inside the Trump administration over China’s access to American technology predates the recent Nvidia scandal. When Trump announced last year that he would allow sales of the company’s powerful H200 chips to China with the U.S. receiving a 25% cut, senior officials disagreed over the national-security safeguards that should be implemented, according to a senior administration official familiar with the deliberations. China eventually declined to import the chips in large volumes, opting instead to spur its domestic semiconductor companies and remotely access computing power located in other countries.

Similar debates over the course of his second term have exposed a recurring gap between the president’s pursuit of economic deals and the positions advocated by some of his top officials.

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After meeting with Xi in May, Trump described a pending $14 billion U.S. arms package for Taiwan as a “very good negotiating chip” with China. Rubio subsequently insisted that the sales weren’t up for negotiation. “They raise it, but they are not negotiated and they’re not consulted,” he told lawmakers in June.

Yet the package has remained in limbo, even as Xi has pressed Trump to take a harder line. During their September meeting in Washington, Xi urged Trump to adopt the “correct position of opposing Taiwan independence,” according to the Chinese readout.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio has pushed for a tougher approach with Beijing.

While some on Trump’s team were alarmed by reports earlier this year that Chinese firms had supplied satellite imagery that was helping Iran target its strikes, Trump was dismissive. “They basically do what we do,” he told reporters. “I think [Xi] has behaved reasonably well.”

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Trump’s determination to preserve his relationship with Xi stands in contrast to the sometimes confrontational approach of his first term, and even the opening months of his second term when he announced massive tariffs.

China’s control over critical minerals gave Beijing considerable leverage in those trade negotiations. Shipments of rare earths and derivative products have still been arriving more slowly than U.S. officials want, according to a senior U.S. official, an issue that Trump is expected to bring up when he meets with Xi. The stakes are high for American manufacturers. At one point, the administration was warned that every car plant in the U.S. would shut down within two or three months without additional Chinese rare-earth magnets, a senior Trump administration official said.

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The GOP’s devastating midterm election losses have also raised concerns about whether Xi could seek to capitalize on a politically weakened U.S. president eager for a diplomatic victory.

“The Republican setback tempers Trump’s negotiating leverage and constrains his room for maneuver,” said Han Shen Lin, China managing director at the Asia Group.

As he departed for Asia on Monday morning, Trump brushed off concerns that his relationship with Jensen Huang put U.S. security at risk, echoing his familiar argument that such activities are part of the rivalry between the two countries.

“It was not put at risk,” he said. “China plays games with us, and we play games with China.”

Write to Vera Bergengruen at vera.bergengruen@wsj.com and Marianne LeVine at marianne.levine@wsj.com