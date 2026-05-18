Trump's day out on Truth Social: Iran covered in US flag, aliens and more

United States President Donald Trump went on a social media spree on Sunday (local time) as he shared multiple artificial intelligence-generated images and videos showing the United States attacking Iran on his instruction. In one of the many AI-generated photos, Trump is seen walking with an alien with its hands seemingly tied. (Truth Social/Donald Trump)

These visuals came after the US President warned Iran that the clock is ticking for the country and asked it to speed up on getting a deal with the US to end the war.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE! President DJT,” he wrote in the post on Truth Social.

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‘US Space Force’, ‘Arrows pointing at Iran’ Following this post, Trump shared two seemingly AI-generated videos, showing the US carriers attacking Iranian drones while he is in control. In the videos, a clip of Trump describing an attack in attached.

After that, the US President shared multiple AI-generated photos of him, one with American eagles and American flags in the background and another one showing him in control of an outer space warfare with explosions across multiple locations around the world.

He shared a photo of himself surrounded by what looks like a robotic force with a badge on the top reading ‘United States Space Force’.

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In another photo, Trump sought to attack former US Democrat Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. He shared a collage of photos, one showing Iranian ships on top of water with text Obama/Biden, and another Iranian boats under the water and destroyed, with ‘Trump’ written on top.

He shared one more photo with the bold text reading ‘Bye Bye Fast Boats’, showing an American drone destroying boats with Iranian flags.

In one of the many AI-generated photos, he is even seen walking with an alien with its hands seemingly tied.

Trump also shared a photo of the Gulf map with the backdrop of the US flag, with arrows pointing towards Iran from all directions.

While Trump did not directly say anything in any of these posts after he warned Iran of the clock ticking for it, however, most of his posts indicated a renewed threat of a military action against Iran as both the countries fail to reach a breakthrough in their indirect peace deal negotiations.

While the US rejected Iran's preconditions for a peace deal, it reportedly put forth its own conditions including no war reparations as demanded by Iran, and only one nuclear facility operational in the country, according to Iran's Fars news agency.