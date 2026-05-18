US-Iran news LIVE updates: Trump says Tehran’s ‘clock is ticking’ as Saudi, UAE report drone attacks
US Iran news LIVE: Trump pushes for a peace deal with Tehran amid zero concessions by Washington. Drone hits UAE nuclear plant generator. Israel strikes 100 Lebanon targets despite ceasefire extension. Iran eyes Strait of Hormuz tolls.
US-Iran news LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump has renewed threats against Iran as a ceasefire between the two nations hangs in the balance. The US President warned that the “clock was ticking” for Iran to agree to a peace deal with Washington, threatening that “there won’t be anything left of them” if Iranian leaders fail to move quickly towards negotiations....Read More
The latest US response to the Islamic Republic’s proposed negotiating framework offered no meaningful concessions, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported earlier.
Drone attacks in UAE
Regional tensions escalated further after a drone strike in the UAE’s Al Dhafra region sparked a fire in an electrical generator at the Barakah nuclear power plant. This is the Arab world’s only operational nuclear facility. Authorities said there was no radiological leak and reactors continued operating normally.
Isreal-Lebanon updates
The security situation is also deteriorating on Israel’s northern front. Israel said it hit 100 targets in southern Lebanon over the past two days, despite negotiators agreeing to a 45-day extension of the supposed ceasefire with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group. The truce is rapidly losing ground as both.
A tense Strait of Hormuz
Iran announced it will soon put forward a new plan to regulate maritime traffic and impose shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. Any disruption there could send palpitations through international energy markets already rattled by the war.
Israeli war on Gaza
The humanitarian toll in Gaza continues to climb. Six people were killed and 19 wounded by continued Israeli strikes over the last two days, the Palestinian health ministry said. Rescue workers also recovered four bodies from beneath the rubble.
US Iran war LIVE: Trump ‘seriously considering’ more military action against Tehran, says expert
US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump is “seriously considering taking additional military action” against Iran, Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute, told Al Jazeera.
Parsi said the situation shows the US administration recognises “that not only was the previous war a failure, but also that the blockade … which was supposed to break the Iranians and avoid this scenario – was also a failure”.
He warned that both sides increasingly believe “that one more round of fighting will give them the benefits, the advantage in future negotiations”.
On the Iranian side, he added, “those who had made that argument earlier on believe that they were proven right, given how this war has been conducted.”
US Iran war LIVE: Activists sailing to Gaza report military ship near aid flotilla
US Iran war LIVE: A Spanish activist aboard one of the vessels heading to Gaza to challenge Israel’s blockade said the flotilla had encountered a possible military threat at sea.
Pablo Quesada Martin wrote on X that “what appeared to be a military vessel” had been spotted near the convoy, prompting security protocols to be activated. The flotilla is part of an activist effort to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza despite Israel’s naval blockade.
Israel has previously intercepted and detained activists attempting similar missions. Last month, Israeli forces stopped 22 vessels near the Greek island of Crete.