US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump warns Iran of ‘very bad time’ if peace deal is not reached soon; Israel strikes Lebanon
US-Iran LIVE Updates: Israel and Hezbollah have continued to attack and launch strikes against each other, despite the 45-day extension of the truce in Lebanon. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of a “very bad time” if a peace deal was not agreed upon soon.
- 18 Mins agoUS Iran war LIVE: Iran prepares a "professional mechanism" to manage Hormuz traffic
- 32 Mins agoTrump warns Iran of ‘very bad time’ if peace deal is not reached soon; Israel strikes Lebanon
- 32 Mins agoTargeting commercial shipping, impeding navigation in Hormuz unacceptable, says India's Permanent Representative at UN
- 48 Mins agoStrait of Hormuz to open once war with US, Israel ends, says Tehran
US-Iran LIVE Updates: US president Donald Trump has warned Iran it will have a “very bad time” if a peace deal is not agreed on soon. “They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” Trump told French broadcaster BFMTV in a telephone interview. Israel continues strikes on Lebanon Israel launched a massive series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday, despite an extension of the truce between the two countries....Read More
Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah but the strikes were preceded by an evacuation warning covering nine villages.
And the continuing bombardment has only increased scepticism about the truce among the many thousands of Lebanese driven from their homes in the south.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported strikes on more than two dozen villages on Saturday, including one more than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the border.
Latest update on Hormuz
Iran said transit through the critical Strait of Hormuz will flow once the conflict with the US and Israel is over, but the sides are no closer to resolving their differences or finding a path to achieve it.
“Naturally, once the current state of insecurity is resolved, navigation conditions in the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was cited as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency.
Iran to reopen stock markets next week
Iran will reopen its stock market on Tuesday after a suspension during the US and Israel’s war, the IRNA news agency reports.
“The suspension of stock market activities from the start of the war was aimed at protecting shareholders’ assets, preventing panic-driven trading, and allowing for more transparent pricing conditions,” said Hamid Yari, deputy supervisor at the Securities and Exchange Organisation.
US Iran war LIVE: Iran prepares a "professional mechanism" to manage Hormuz traffic
US Iran war LIVE: Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee Ebrahim Azizi on Saturday said that Iran has prepared a "professional mechanism" to regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz through a designated route, which will be unveiled soon.
In a post on X, Azizi said the proposed mechanism has been developed within the framework of Iran's national sovereignty and with the aim of ensuring the security of international trade. He further stated that only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran would be permitted to benefit from the mechanism. Azizi also said that the proposed route would remain closed to operators associated with the so-called "freedom project" (United States).
"Iran, within the framework of its national sovereignty and the guarantee of international trade security, has prepared a professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route, which will be unveiled soon. In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it. The necessary fees will be collected for the specialized services provided under this mechanism. This route will remain closed to the operators of the so-called 'freedom project'," said the 'X' post from Azizi. (ANI)
US Iran war LIVE: Trump warns Iran of ‘very bad time’ if peace deal is not reached soon; Israel strikes Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE: US president Donald Trump has warned Iran it will have a “very bad time” if a peace deal is not agreed on soon. “They have an interest in reaching an agreement,” Trump told French broadcaster BFMTV in a telephone interview.
US Iran war LIVE: Targeting commercial shipping, impeding navigation in Hormuz unacceptable, says India's Permanent Representative at UN
US Iran war LIVE: India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish outlined India's approach towards tackling the ongoing energy and fertiliser crisis amid the conflict in West Asia, stressing the need for a combination of short-term and long-term measures backed by international cooperatioHarish said he participated in the Special Meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) on safeguarding energy and supply flows. He emphasised that a mix of immediate and structural measures, along with international cooperation, would be essential to effectively respond to the crisis. Harish also reiterated India's concerns over disruptions to maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
"Shared India's approach to the recent energy and fertiliser crisis in light of the West Asia conflict at the Special Meeting of the UNECOSOC on Safeguarding energy and supply flows. A combination of short-term and structural measures alongside international cooperation are essential to respond to the crisis. Reiterated that targeting of commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew and impeding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, are unacceptable. International law in this regard must be fully respected," Harish wrote on 'X' (ANI)
US Iran war LIVE: Strait of Hormuz to open once war with US, Israel ends, says Tehran
US Iran war LIVE: Iran said transit through the critical Strait of Hormuz will flow once the conflict with the US and Israel is over, but the sides are no closer to resolving their differences or finding a path to achieve it.
“Naturally, once the current state of insecurity is resolved, navigation conditions in the Strait of Hormuz will return to normal,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was cited as saying by the semi-official Mehr news agency.