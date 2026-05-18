'Dangerous escalation': India condemns drone strike near UAE's Barakah nuclear plant, urges restraint

India on Sunday expressed deep concern over the drone strike targeting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the UAE, calling the attack “unacceptable” and warning that it marked a dangerous escalation in the region. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs urged all sides to exercise restraint and return to dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further tensions. Angry MBS 'Rejects' UAE Barakah Attack As MBZ Claims Drones Fired From 'West': US Allies At War Now?

"India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA statement read, according to ANI.

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The reaction came after a drone strike triggered a fire near the Barakah facility in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region. According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the blaze broke out in an electrical generator located outside the plant’s inner perimeter. Authorities said there were no injuries and radiation levels remained unaffected.

The attack has drawn international condemnation. Saudi Arabia described it as a serious threat to regional stability, while International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said any military activity endangering nuclear safety was unacceptable.

UAE says investigating source of drone strike UAE officials said an investigation was underway to determine the source of the strike, asserting that the country reserved the right to respond to such “terrorist attacks.” A diplomatic adviser to the UAE president described the incident as a dangerous escalation, regardless of whether it was carried out directly by the “main perpetrator” or through proxy groups.

The UAE defence ministry said two additional drones had been intercepted successfully and added that the drones were launched from the “western border,” without providing further details.