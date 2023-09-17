Trump's Meet the Press interview ignites boycott, here's what he got wrong

During former President Donald Trump's appearance on NBC's Meet the Press, an unexpected trend emerged as some individuals called for a boycott of the long-running show. The episode was intended to be the debut of Kristen Welker as the new host, but it generated social media discussions as progressives, liberals, and Democrats expressed their concerns over Trump's presence on the popular Sunday news program. FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks on the stage at a South Dakota Republican party rally in Rapid City,(REUTERS)

The backlash against the interview was palpable, with thousands of furious messages flooding social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Many criticized the decision to give Trump a "soapbox" on Meet the Press, and the controversy only escalated with each new clip released by NBC News.

One of the key moments of the interview was when Trump made a series of questionable statements. Here are some points from the interview where the former president flubbed numbers, misstated facts, or omitted critical context.

Immigration numbers: Trump claimed that "millions of illegal immigrants" would enter the U.S. by the end of the year, but there's no evidence to support this figure.

Terrorists at the border: He also alleged a surge in terrorists crossing the southern border, but in fact, there were more such encounters in 2019 during his presidency.

False claims on equipment to the Taliban: Trump wrongly stated that the U.S. gave $85 billion worth of equipment to the Taliban during the Afghanistan withdrawal. The actual estimate was around $7.1 billion.

Misleading on Jan. 6 sentences: Trump asserted that individuals who never entered the Capitol on January 6 received long sentences. However, some of those with the longest sentences were convicted of seditious conspiracy, not just for entering the Capitol.

Repeated claims of rigged election: Despite extensive evidence to the contrary, Trump persistently claimed that the 2020 election was "rigged." His numerous lawsuits attempting to overturn the results were unsuccessful.

Exaggeration on food prices: Trump exaggerated the increase in food prices, particularly bacon, claiming it was up "five times." In reality, the price increase was significantly lower.

Inaccurate on tax cuts and revenue: Trump stated that his tax cuts generated more revenue, which contradicts independent studies and projections showing increased deficits.

Blaming COVID-19 for deficits: Trump attempted to blame the increase in national debt solely on COVID-19, ignoring the fact that the debt rose annually during his presidency, even before the pandemic.

Misrepresentation of Democrats on abortion: Trump falsely claimed that Democrats support infanticide, an assertion without basis in reality.

Exaggerated border wall claims: Trump stated he built "almost 500 miles" of border wall, but the majority of it replaced existing barriers rather than creating entirely new walls.

Media coverage of Ukraine: Trump inaccurately accused the media of ignoring the Ukraine war, despite extensive reporting by major news networks, including NBC.

The interview reflected the ongoing divisions in American politics, with Trump's appearance on Meet the Press triggering mixed reactions from various political quarters. As the nation faces complex challenges, fact-checking and objective reporting remain essential tools for ensuring a well-informed electorate. Additionally, NBC News has extended an invitation to President Joe Biden for an interview.