TSMC unveils new $100 billion US investment to make ‘most powerful AI chips’

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s top producer of AI chips, plans to invest an additional $100 billion in US plants that will boost its chip output on American soil and support President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing domestic manufacturing. U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with C.C. Wei, Chairman and CEO of TSMC, as they make an announcement about an investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2025.(REUTERS)

TSMC Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei joined Trump at the White House on Monday to unveil the company’s vision for expanding a US footprint that got its start in 2020 during the president’s first term in office. Trump said the move means “the most powerful AI chips in the world will be made right here in America.”

“Without the semiconductors, there is no economy powering everything from AI to automobiles to advanced manufacturing,” Trump said from the Roosevelt Room.

Also read | Donald Trump to implement 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico: ‘They have no room left’

The spending adds to $65 billion in planned TSMC investments in the US and would eventually bring its US presence to a total of five plants: three for advance wafer fabrication and two for advanced packaging.

“We’re going to produce many chips to support AI progress and to support the smartphones’ progress, and we thank President Trump again for his support,” Wei said, adding that the moves would create thousands of high-tech manufacturing jobs.

TSMC is the world’s leader in production of advanced semiconductors used for artificial intelligence, and it serves as the main chip manufacturing partner for Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc. Following the announcement, Nvidia said it would rely on the new TSMC plants to anchor a resilient technology supply chain in the US.

Additional spending by TSMC in the US will still need approval from Taiwan’s government. Taiwanese officials have said they will prudently review outbound investments in advanced chip tech. A presidential spokesman didn’t answer calls outside of regular office hours.

Also read | Donald Trump suggests Zelensky 'won't be around very long' without ceasefire deal

The company’s American depositary receipts fell 4.2% Monday, dragged down by a broader rout in technology stocks on concerns over looming US tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China.

TSMC’s investment plans would support Trump’s goal of making the US dominant in AI, and they marked the latest major technology investment in the US since his return to power. Companies including Apple, OpenAI and Meta Platforms Inc. have pledged more than $1 trillion in spending, though the scope of those commitments remains unclear, and some investments may include previously planned spending.

Monday’s announcement comes as Trump weighs tariffs against a wide range of industries — including semiconductors, lumber, autos and pharmaceuticals — to address what he sees as global trade imbalances that hurt the US. Levies on chips would hit hard in Taiwan, where a vast majority of the world’s most advanced wafers, especially those used in artificial intelligence, are made.

Trump has repeatedly accused Taiwan of “stealing” the US semiconductor industry and threatened tariffs on foreign-produced chips, as top US officials have consistently affirmed their commitment to boosting domestic manufacturing. That’s particularly true for technologies like AI and semiconductors at the heart of US-China competition.

“By doing it here, he has no tariffs,” Trump said, when asked Monday about the role his tariff threats have played in influencing companies’ decisions to invest in the US.

The president has expressed a preference for using tariffs to spur US chipmaking instead of government subsidies, the approach favored under former President Joe Biden, who pushed for passage of the Chips and Science Act to revive the domestic industry. That legislation, signed in 2022, led to TSMC winning $6.6 billion in grants to support three plants in Phoenix.

Future implementation of Chips Act programs, however, remains clouded by the prospect of significant staffing reductions as Trump moves to slash the federal workforce. The US government office responsible for the marquee $52 billion subsidy program will lose about two-fifths of its staff, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump administration officials have also approached TSMC about possibly taking a controlling stake in Intel Corp.’s factories, Bloomberg News reported previously. Those talks remain in the early stages but the move is aimed at addressing concerns about Intel’s deteriorating financial state, which has forced it to eliminate jobs and curb global expansion plans.

During Trump’s first term, his administration lured TSMC to the US partly out of national security concerns. When TSMC first announced its investments in an advanced plant in the US in 2020, Trump officials at the time said semiconductors produced by the Taiwanese chipmaker in Arizona would power everything from artificial intelligence to F-35 fighter jets.

The company’s first facility in Arizona is now up and running, and its early production yields there have surpassed those at similar factories back home. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su on Monday hailed the Trump administration’s effort to encourage domestic manufacturing and said her company was already working with TSMC as a leading customer at that plant.

“We are looking forward to being able to say our highest-performance products coming are being produced in the U.S. starting later this year,” Su said in a statement.