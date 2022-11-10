Home / World News / Turkey's Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson a positive step

Turkey's Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson a positive step

Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:18 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Turkey's Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine War: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

Russia's decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at a news conference before departing on a visit to Uzbekistan for a Turkic states summit.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
