IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Twitter, Facebook repeatedly mishandled Trump': Wikipedia founder
Jimmy Wales, founder of online encyclopedia Wikipedia said Twitter and Facebook had consistently "struggled with misinformation, disinformation" peddled by the firebrand former New York real estate tycoon who is due to leave office next week.(AFP)
Jimmy Wales, founder of online encyclopedia Wikipedia said Twitter and Facebook had consistently "struggled with misinformation, disinformation" peddled by the firebrand former New York real estate tycoon who is due to leave office next week.(AFP)
world news

'Twitter, Facebook repeatedly mishandled Trump': Wikipedia founder

The two social media giants indefinitely suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, an attack on the seat of democracy that on Wednesday led to Trump's second impeachment.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:11 AM IST

Twitter and Facebook repeatedly mishandled Donald Trump as he pushed baseless claims, including his assertion that US presidential election he lost was rigged, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales told AFP.

The two social media giants indefinitely suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, an attack on the seat of democracy that on Wednesday led to Trump's second impeachment.

Wales told AFP in an interview to mark Wikipedia's 20th anniversary on Friday that responsibility for the unprecedented events in Washington rested "100 percent at the feet of Donald Trump".

But he said Twitter and Facebook had consistently "struggled with misinformation, disinformation" peddled by the firebrand former New York real estate tycoon who is due to leave office next week.

"With Donald Trump, they did a poor job of dealing with him for a very, very long time," Wales said. "He was clearly spreading disinformation, he was clearly being abusive to people."

Eyeballs v knowledge

In the 20 years since it was founded, Wikipedia is now one of the most popular websites in the world, with in excess of 55 million articles in 300 languages. It is read more than 15 billion times every month.

It is also, as Wales first envisaged, "a world in which every single person on the planet is given free access to the sum of all human knowledge".

The internet entrepeneur's decision in 2003 to make the site non-profit is one reason he believes Wikipedia has not faced the same backlash and difficult decisions as Twitter or Facebook.

"They (social media platforms) have a business model that says, 'We need as many eyeballs as possible, we need as many page views as possible'," the 54-year-old said.

"Now it's also damaging for their brand. So they have to deal with that. But I think they're going to struggle."

Facebook and Twitter have become closely associated with the deeply divisive culture wars in the United States and the spread of misinformation worldwide.

In contrast, Wikipedia is considered one of the last examples of early web utopianism, supporters say.

In the early 2000s, though, falsehoods and user vandalism on Wikipedia sparked a debate on web regulation.

But the online resource is now more likely to be held up as an example of the best the internet has to offer, the American-British entrepreneur says.

"I always say, we were never as bad as they said we were and we're not as good as they think we are," he said.

"But we still know Wikipedia isn't perfect. We still have a lot of work to do."

'Building it to last'

Wales is also aware Wikipedia is fundamentally different from social media platforms.

"We have a very clear mission to create an encyclopaedia. So everything we do we judge against that standard," he said.

"(That is) a very different mission statement from a social network that says, come and post what you think, post your opinions.

"Because the truth is, lots of people have really horrific opinions."

Wales admits that Wikipedia still has challenges to overcome, and has faced questions about the diversity of the thousands of "Wikipedians" -- the community of editors and administrators who keep the site running.

In 2021, Wikipedia will implement a uniform code of conduct with corresponding sanctions against insults and harassment, which have targeted minority groups within the community in the past, across all 300 of its different language versions.

Wales said formulating the code of conduct "did take longer than it should have", but that was because the community was so large "it takes a long time to work through things and get buy-in and understanding".

The goal for the next 20 years, though, will be remarkably similar for the first two decades.

In 2006, Wales set the goal of having 100,000 entries in Wikipedia for every language with more than one million speakers.

"We're still at least 20 years from that," he said.

He hopes, ultimately, that he has created an institution that will endure, like Britain's Oxford University -- the oldest in the English-speaking world, which can trace its roots back to the late 11th century.

"We really do focus on how do we build an institution that can last," said Wales. "We really want to be that type of thing in society for a long time to come."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter account facebook account donald trump president donald trump
app
Close
e-paper
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Joe Biden's team starts @PresElectBiden while clashing with Twitter

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:41 AM IST
In a change in practice from 2017, when President Donald Trump entered office, Twitter plans to reset both the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse official accounts to zero followers for Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Gang Chen(mit.edu)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Gang Chen(mit.edu)
world news

US charges MIT professor with grant fraud over hidden Chinese ties

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:11 AM IST
MIT in a statement said it was "deeply distressed" by the arrest. Chen's attorney, Robert Fisher, said the 56-year-old "loves the United States and looks forward to vigorously defending these allegations."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Asian country’s 18,000 islands sit along the Pacific’s “ring of fire” zone of active volcanoes and tectonic faults, making it prone to earthquakes.
The Asian country’s 18,000 islands sit along the Pacific’s “ring of fire” zone of active volcanoes and tectonic faults, making it prone to earthquakes.
world news

Eight people killed, thousands flee in Indonesian earthquake

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:03 AM IST
At least 637 people were injured from the quake that damaged a hotel, the governor’s office, several homes and a local health facility, the agency known as BNPB said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Biden’s proposal also sets aside USD 20 billion for a national vaccination programme and USD 50 billion to scale up coronavirus testing.(REUTERS)
Joe Biden’s proposal also sets aside USD 20 billion for a national vaccination programme and USD 50 billion to scale up coronavirus testing.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden announces USD 1.9 trillion Covid-19 stimulus plan to revive US economy

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:20 AM IST
President Donald Trump signed a USD 900 billion relief bill last month, which included supplemental unemployment benefits extended to mid-March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the US Capitol after the House of Representatives impeached US President Donald Trump on January 14. (REUTERS)
National Guard soldiers maintain a watch over the US Capitol after the House of Representatives impeached US President Donald Trump on January 14. (REUTERS)
world news

Capitol Hill riots: More than 100 individuals arrested for violence, says FBI

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:19 AM IST
“We're also monitoring an extensive amount of concerning online chatter ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20," agency director Director Christopher Wray said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.(REUTERS)
world news

Team Pelosi: Democrats who will argue the case for Trump's impeachment

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The House Speaker has tapped nine of her most trusted allies to argue in favour of impeachment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulwesi governor were severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down.(AP)
The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulwesi governor were severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down.(AP)
world news

3 dead, 24 injured after 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

Reuters, Jakarta
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:50 AM IST
The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles) northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The moves will further increase tensions with China, Washington's strategic rival in Asia, days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday.(AFP)
The moves will further increase tensions with China, Washington's strategic rival in Asia, days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday.(AFP)
world news

Trump administration takes final swipe at China days before Biden's inauguration

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Executives of state-owned enterprises, officials of the Chinese Communist Party and military, along with oil giant CNOOC will face new restrictions for allegedly using coercion against states with rival South China Sea claims.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
world news

North Korea holds huge military parade as Kim vows nuclear might

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:34 AM IST
At the parade, developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware were rolled out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard are issued weapons outside of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Capitol riot: National Guardsman first known current serviceman to be charged

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Jacob Fracker, an off duty police officer charged in connection with the violence, is a member of the Virginia National Guard, an official said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UN Human Rights Council's presidency rotates each year between regions and is typically agreed by consensus within each regional group.(Reuters/ File photo)
The UN Human Rights Council's presidency rotates each year between regions and is typically agreed by consensus within each regional group.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

In first, UN rights body to vote on president after standoff

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:20 AM IST
"There has been a standoff," a source close to the council who asked not to be named told AFP. "It is a very, very messy situation."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jimmy Wales, founder of online encyclopedia Wikipedia said Twitter and Facebook had consistently "struggled with misinformation, disinformation" peddled by the firebrand former New York real estate tycoon who is due to leave office next week.(AFP)
Jimmy Wales, founder of online encyclopedia Wikipedia said Twitter and Facebook had consistently "struggled with misinformation, disinformation" peddled by the firebrand former New York real estate tycoon who is due to leave office next week.(AFP)
world news

'Twitter, Facebook repeatedly mishandled Trump': Wikipedia founder

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The two social media giants indefinitely suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, an attack on the seat of democracy that on Wednesday led to Trump's second impeachment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit at the US-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, US, January 12, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump impeachment trial likely to begin shortly after Biden's swearing-in

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:07 AM IST
However, some Democrats are pushing for a later trial to give Biden time to set up his administration and work on other priorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
world news

Biden swearing-in: Security ramped up, Washington to close metro stations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Delta, Alaska, American, and United Airlines announced on Thursday they will not allow travelers flying to Washington area airports to check firearms on its flights before the inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Next Wednesday, when Biden is sworn in as president, marks the anniversary of the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the United States.(AFP)
Next Wednesday, when Biden is sworn in as president, marks the anniversary of the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in the United States.(AFP)
world news

Joe Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady US economy

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The plan includes $1,400 checks for most Americans, which on top of $600 provided in the most recent Covid-19 bill would bring the total to the $2,000 that Biden has called for.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP