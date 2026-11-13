UAE truck crash kills 14, injures 30 in Fujairah; Indians among victims

At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured, including Indian nationals, after a truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street in the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah emirate, triggering a fire that engulfed multiple vehicles, the UAE Ministry of Interior said.

At least 14 people were killed and 30 injured in a truck crash and fire in Fujairah. (Unsplash/ representative image)

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In a statement issued on X on Thursday, the Ministry said the accident occurred before midnight near the entrance to Fujairah when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, colliding with another vehicle before overturning and striking several vehicles that had stopped due to slow-moving traffic.

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"The General Command of Fujairah Police has revealed details of the serious traffic accident that occurred before midnight on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, at the entrance to the Emirate of Fujairah, leaving 14 people dead and 30 others injured to varying degrees," the Ministry said.

The collision caused the truck to catch fire, with the blaze spreading to several other vehicles and resulting in heavy casualties, according to Fujairah Police.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, specialised police teams, ambulance and rescue crews, and Civil Defence personnel rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency report. The teams worked to extinguish the fire, provide medical assistance to the injured and transport them to hospitals for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, specialised police teams, ambulance and rescue crews, and Civil Defence personnel rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency report. The teams worked to extinguish the fire, provide medical assistance to the injured and transport them to hospitals for treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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Providing an update on the injured, Fujairah Police said 15 of the 30 injured people had been discharged from hospitals after receiving medical care, while the remaining 15 continued to receive treatment according to their health conditions.

The police further stated that the deceased included Emirati nationals, while the identities of several other victims were still being established through DNA testing.

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The injured included nationals of the UAE, Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan and Egypt, the statement said, confirming that Indian nationals were among those affected by the accident.

Expressing grief over the loss of life, Fujairah Police said they extended their "sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy" to the families and loved ones of the deceased, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The police also emphasised the importance of following traffic regulations, adhering to prescribed speed limits and maintaining adequate safety distances, particularly when approaching congested roads.

"Preserving lives is a shared responsibility," Fujairah Police said, reiterating their commitment to enhancing road safety and reducing serious traffic accidents.

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The General Command of Fujairah Police also confirmed that the competent authorities were continuing the legal and technical procedures related to the accident.

Urging the public and social media users to exercise caution while sharing information, the police said, "The General Command of Fujairah Police confirmed that the competent authorities continue to complete the legal and technical procedures related to the accident."

It further urged people "not to spread rumors or unreliable information" and to rely on official sources for updates and confirmed details.