Home / World News / UK economy to fare worse than any other country in developed world in 2023: IMF

UK economy to fare worse than any other country in developed world in 2023: IMF

world news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 07:18 AM IST

UK Economy: IMF upgraded its growth projections for Italy and Germany which implies that both the countries will now grow more than the UK in 2023.

UK Economy: A customer looks at a clothing stall at Petticoat Lane Market in London, UK.(Bloomberg)
UK Economy: A customer looks at a clothing stall at Petticoat Lane Market in London, UK.(Bloomberg)
ByMallika Soni

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that UK's economy would fare worse than any other country in the developed world - including Russia, in the latest update of its economic forecasts. UK's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to contract by 0.6% in 2023, IMF predicted while noting that the broader global economy was doing better than expected.

Read more: US will end public health emergency for Covid in May: What it means

UK economy would face a downgrade “reflecting tighter fiscal and monetary policies and financial conditions and still-high energy retail prices weighing on household budgets”, IMF noted. The country had previously been forecast to grow by 0.3% this year and 0.6% next year which the IMF said that it expects -0.6% this year and 0.9% growth in 2024.

“On the downside, severe health outcomes in China could hold back the recovery, Russia's war in Ukraine could escalate, and tighter global financing conditions could worsen debt distress,” IMF said.

IMF upgraded its growth projections for Italy and Germany which implies that both the countries will now grow more than the UK in 2023.

Read more: Consent was with riders: Donald Trump vs journalist Bob Woodward over recordings

“The governor of the Bank of England recently said that any UK recession this year is likely to be shallower than previously predicted, however these figures confirm we are not immune to the pressures hitting nearly all advanced economies,” UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt said.

“Short-term challenges should not obscure our long-term prospects - the UK outperformed many forecasts last year, and if we stick to our plan to halve inflation, the UK is still predicted to grow faster than Germany and Japan over the coming years,” he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
uk economy
uk economy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out