 UK notes 'serious concerns' over Pakistan elections: 'Not all parties were…'
UK notes 'serious concerns' over Pakistan elections: 'Not all parties were…'

UK notes 'serious concerns' over Pakistan elections: ‘Not all parties were…’

AFP |
Feb 09, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Pakistan Elections: UK said, “We recognise ... serious concerns raised about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections.”

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Friday said Britain has acknowledged "serious concerns" about the Pakistan election.

Pakistan Elections: David Cameron, UK foreign secretary, arrives for a meeting of cabinet ministers at 10 Downing Street in London.(Bloomberg)
Pakistan Elections: David Cameron, UK foreign secretary, arrives for a meeting of cabinet ministers at 10 Downing Street in London.(Bloomberg)

"We recognise ... serious concerns raised about the fairness and lack of inclusivity of the elections. We regret that not all parties were formally permitted to contest the elections and that legal processes were used to prevent some political leaders from participation," Cameron, a former British prime minister, said in a statement.

Saturday, February 10, 2024
