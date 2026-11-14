UK resumes US flights after FAA lifts ground stop; further disruption expected: Report

The United Kingdom on Saturday resumed flights to and from the United States after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its ground stop. The UK Civil Aviation Authority however warned that further disruption was expected as airlines work to rebook passengers affected by the suspension, news agency Reuters reported.

A United Airlines airplane remains on the ground, while passengers wait at Benito Juarez International Airport, after aircraft at Mexican airports with US-bound flights were asked to stay on the ground during a US halt to airplane takeoffs that grounded thousands of flights and was subsequently lifted, in Mexico City. (REUTERS)

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Earlier, some flights from the UK to the US were delayed or cancelled on Saturday morning, the BBC reported. British Airways said that “it may take some time to get all flights on their way”.

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Also Read | US lifts ground stop after thousands of US flights halted, but disruptions may last

Deep Dive Why are UK-US flights still disrupted after the FAA lifted the ground stop? Airlines are rebooking passengers affected by the suspension and working through the resulting backlog. The UK Civil Aviation Authority warned that lifting the stop would not mean an immediate return to normal operations. What caused the FAA ground stop that disrupted US flights? Officials attributed it to communications problems at regional air traffic control centres. They said an overloaded, ageing system caused gaps in communications and data. How long could flight disruptions continue after the FAA ground stop? The articles said disruption could continue for days as airlines clear the backlog and operations gradually return to normal. The UK Civil Aviation Authority also warned of further disruption.

The authority cautioned that the lifting of the ground stop does not mean an immediate return to normal operations, as airlines are likely to face continued disruption while clearing the backlog of affected passengers.

Airlines are working to rebook passengers whose travel plans were affected by the suspension, with knock-on delays expected as operations gradually return to normal.

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{{^usCountry}} The FAA grounded all departing flights across the country for only the second time since the September 11, 2001, attacks, citing "extraordinary circumstances" triggered by communications problems at regional air traffic control centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FAA grounded all departing flights across the country for only the second time since the September 11, 2001, attacks, citing "extraordinary circumstances" triggered by communications problems at regional air traffic control centres. {{/usCountry}}

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The disruption led to more than 10,000 flight delays and around 4,000 cancellations, according to data from FlightAware.

The outage appeared to have affected a telecommunications network managed by L3Harris Technologies, which handles critical radio frequencies used by air traffic controllers to communicate with pilots, a Wall Street Journal report said. However, it remained unclear whether the disruption had also affected radar feeds used to maintain safe separation between aircraft during flights.

The ground stop caused widespread disruption at several major US airports, leaving thousands of passengers stranded in long queues as they waited for updates on their flights. More than 1.5 million people were scheduled to travel on flights after the pause took effect, according to aviation data firm Cirium.