UK-born wife of deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad applies for divorce: Reports

Asma al-Assad, the London-born wife of deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, has reportedly sought divorce, reportedly expressing “dissatisfaction” with the couple's life in Moscow. (FILES) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma arrive for a dinner at the Petit Palais, after attending Paris' Union for the Mediterranean founding summit on July 13, 2008 in Paris. (Photo by Gerard CERLES / AFP)

Russia granted political asylum to Bashar al-Assad after the Syrian leader, who ruled his country for over two decades, was ousted by fighters of a rebel coalition earlier this month.

As per reports, Asma al-Assad, a dual British-Syrian national, has applied to a Russian court and sought permission to leave the Russian capital.

She plans to return to London, the reports added.

Asma, who was raised by her Syrian parents in the British capital, moved to Syria in 2000 at the age of 25 and married Bashar al-Assad the same year. That was also the year when Bashar, who is 10 years older, assumed presidency of Syria, succeeding his father Hafez al-Assad.

Though he was given asylum in Russia, Bashar al-Assad, according to reports, is still subject to “severe” restrictions. He cannot leave Moscow and cannot engage in political activities.

Additionally, Russian authorities have frozen his assets and money. His assets allegedly include 270 kilograms of gold, $2 billion, and 18 apartments in Moscow.

However, Bashar's brother Maher al-Assad, who also requested asylum in Russia, remains under house arrest with his family in that country. Maher's application is currently under review.

Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in an offensive led by rebel forces under the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Although HTS is a registered terrorist organization by the United States, Washington recently lifted the $10 million bounty on HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani’s head.