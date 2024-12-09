Russia grants political asylum to ex-Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, says Kremlin

Russia on Monday said it has granted political asylum to exiled former Syrian president Bashar al Assad, AP reported.



Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian president Vladimir Putin decided to offer asylum to Assad, who resigned and fled Syria on Sunday after rebels ended his rule. Bashar al-Assad (AFP)

Peskov did not comment on Assad’s specific whereabouts. He said that Putin wasn’t planning to meet with Assad.



Assad's regime ended 11 days after rebels carried out a surprise attack, more than 13 years after his crackdown on anti-government protests ignited Syria's civil war -- which had become largely dormant until the rebel push.

"This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region," Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) that spearheaded the advance, said in an address at the landmark Umayyad Mosque in Damascus on Sunday.



