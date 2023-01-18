Home / World News / Helicopter crashes into kindergarten, a building in Ukraine's Brovary. Video

Published on Jan 18, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Ukraine Brovary Explosion: Videos shared widely on social media showed the burning building after the helicopter or drone crash.

Ukraine Brovary Explosion: The burning building after the helicopter crash. (Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

An helicopter crashed into a building in the Ukrainian town of Brovary near Kyiv, news agency Reuters reported. Emergency services rushed to the scene, a presidential aide said and checks were being made on the casualties.

Videos shared widely on social media showed the burning building after the helicopter or drone- which could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times- crashed into a nursery building.

"We are finding out information about casualties and the circumstances," the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, as per Reuters.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis
